Padma Shri Hariharan and four generations of his family presented the vinyl album 'The Anthem: Vande Mataram' to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, honoring the historic song's 150-year journey with a special live performance.

Hariharan Family Honours Vande Mataram Legacy

On 26 October 2026, a cherished chapter was added to the 150-year journey of Vande Mataram. Recalling the historic observance of Vande Mataram Day in 1937, Padma Shri Hariharan and the revered Smt. Alamelu Mani presented the first copy of the premium vinyl album The Anthem: Vande Mataram to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A Multi-Generational Tribute

What made the occasion particularly special was the coming together of four generations of Hariharanji’s family, all of whom have contributed their voices to this extraordinary musical tribute. Hariharanji was accompanied by Shri Akshay Hariharan and the youngest voices of the family, Aria Akshay and Ahan Akshay. Smt. Lalitha Hariharan and Smt. Amritha were also present, making it a deeply personal celebration of a remarkable musical legacy.

Musical Presentation at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a memorable interaction, Hariharanji shared the journey of creating the album and offered a live rendition of Vande Mataram before the Hon’ble President. Shri Akhilesh Jha of the Centre for Gramophone and Allied Studies (CeGRAMS), who conceived the album, introduced the President to its vision, historical significance, and the remarkable collection of songs woven into it. He was accompanied by Smt. Rashmita Jha, who has been closely associated with this endeavour. Shri Saji Pillai of Samanvi Digital Media was also present.

The most evocative moment came when the Hon’ble President listened to the very first copy of the vinyl record being played on a turntable. A song that stirred a nation during its struggle for freedom had found a new expression, carried by four generations of musicians and heard in the highest constitutional office of independent India. More than the presentation of a record, it was a quiet yet profound celebration of music, memory, and the enduring spirit of Vande Mataram. (ANI)