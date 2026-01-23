In Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card for street vendors, calling it a major shift in financial inclusion. He also flagged off Amrit Bharat trains and announced several development projects for Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a major shift has taken place in financial inclusion in India, as street vendors are now being provided credit cards under the PM SVANidhi scheme, a facility that was once accessible only to wealthy people.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a gathering in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram here after flagging off three Amrit Bharat trains, launching the development projects, and announcing the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, PM Modi said, "Previously, only wealthy people had credit cards, but now street vendors also have SVANidhi credit cards."

The Prime Minister said the launch of PM SVANidhi credit cards marks a significant step towards financial inclusion and empowerment of street vendors, cart owners and footpath hawkers. He said 10,000 vendors from Kerala and over 600 from Thiruvananthapuram received credit cards during the programme.

Addressing Economic Hardships of Vendors

"The condition of those who sell goods on the streets and in the lanes was very bad earlier. They had to take even a few hundred rupees at very high interest rates to buy goods," PM Modi said, adding that the PM SVANidhi scheme was launched to address this long-standing issue. He added that lakhs of vendors across the country have already benefited from the scheme. "Millions of street vendors have received a bank loan for the first time in their lives," the Prime Minister said.

Broadening Financial Inclusion

Speaking about financial inclusion, PM Modi said, "Ende Suhartutkale (my friends), the Centre has done a big job in connecting people to banking services. Now, the poor, SCs, STs, OBCs, women, and fishermen are all getting bank loans easily. For those who do not have any guarantee, the government itself is becoming their guarantor."

Centre's Urban Development and Welfare Push

Highlighting the Centre's broader urban development push, PM Modi said, "Ende Suhartutkale, for the past 11 years, the Centre has been working for the country's poor families. Today, the entire country is united in its efforts to build a Viksit Bharat (developed India), and our cities have a very important role to play in this journey." The Prime Minister said that more than four crore houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojana nationwide, including over one crore houses for the urban poor. "Nearly 1.25 lakh urban poor in Kerala have also received their permanent homes," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted welfare initiatives for families, including free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, support under the Matru Vandana Yojana, and tax relief for individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh annually, benefiting the middle and salaried class in Kerala.

Boosting Kerala's Development

PM Modi also said that Kerala's rail connectivity has been further strengthened and that efforts are underway to develop Thiruvananthapuram into a major startup hub. "From Kerala, an initiative has been initiated for the welfare of the poor across the country," he said, referring to the PM SVANidhi scheme.

PM Modi said that Kerala has received fresh momentum in development efforts, with rail connectivity being further strengthened and initiatives underway to transform Thiruvananthapuram into a major startup hub. "Today, the central government's efforts for the development of Kerala have gained new momentum. Rail connectivity in Kerala has been further strengthened today. An initiative has been launched to make Thiruvananthapuram a major startup hub of the country," PM Modi said. "I congratulate the people of Kerala and the entire nation on all these schemes," PM Modi added.

Focus on Science, Innovation, and Healthcare

He also mentioned the Centre's focus on science, innovation, and healthcare, including the inauguration of CSIR facilities and the launch of radiosurgery at the Medical College. "The NDA government is also investing heavily in Connectivity, Science & Innovation, and Healthcare. The inauguration of the CSIR Innovation Hub in Kerala and the launch of a Radio Surgery Centre in a medical college will help make Kerala a hub for Science, Innovation, and Healthcare," he said.

Project Launches in Thiruvananthapuram

Earlier today, PM Modi flagged off four new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains Nagercoil-Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram, Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli, and a new passenger train between Thrissur and Guruvayur. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects in Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram.

Addressing a public gathering here as Kerala heads into Assembly election mode, PM Modi began with the traditional greeting "Namaskaram!" and wished his long-time friend and PP Rajesh, who was sworn in as Mayor in Thiruvanthuparam after the BJP in the city's municipal elections for the first time came to power in any Corporation in Kerala.

PM Modi was felicitated at the event. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar were also present.