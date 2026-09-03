PM Modi highlighted water security as vital for India and the planet, urging for innovation, technology, and public participation ('Jan Bhagidari'). He called for using AI and data to improve water resource management and planning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed the importance of water security for India and the world, calling for innovative ideas, technology and greater public participation to address challenges related to water resources.

In a post on X, Modi said water security was vital not only for India but also for the planet as a whole. He said addressing the issue would require a combination of innovation, technology and what he described as “Jan Bhagidari”, or people’s participation. “Water security is vital for India and for our planet,” Modi said, adding that the issue “calls for innovative ideas, technology and above all, Jan Bhagidari.”

Call for Innovation and Public Participation

The Prime Minister said he had highlighted several key priorities at the National Departmental Summit on Water. Among the priorities was the need to take the Jal Utsav initiative deeper among the people. Modi also underlined the potential of artificial intelligence and data in improving the understanding, planning and management of water resources. He called for greater use of AI and data to help strengthen the way water resources are assessed and managed. The Prime Minister further called for encouraging technologies that can help people use water more efficiently. The emphasis, according to his post, is on ensuring that every drop of water is used more effectively.

Highlights from National Summit on Water

PM Modi on Wednesday chaired the valedictory session of the two-day National Departmental Summit on Water, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and called for greater adoption of water-saving technologies and learning from global best practices. He also called for robust water data governance through effective use of AI.

The Summit is the first in a series of Departmental Summits envisioned by the Prime Minister to strengthen the spirit of Team India, deepen cooperative federalism and foster collective ownership of national priorities through closer collaboration between the Centre and the States, a release said. It brought together Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories for focused deliberations on various dimensions of India’s water security.

Prime Minister appreciated the intensive two-day deliberations and emphasised that the actionable and time-bound action points emerging from the Summit should be pursued through a continuous process of review and learning. He suggested that the Summit should not remain a one-time exercise and called for a continuous process of review and follow-up.

Key Action Points Suggested by PM

The Prime Minister called for sensitising Urban Local Bodies to the challenges arising from urbanisation, including population growth and future water requirements, and suggested organising similar Chintan Shivirs for Urban Local Bodies. He also called for greater adoption of water-saving technologies. He also suggested dedicated exhibitions and workshops, including exposure to global best practices, to enable Indian manufacturers and stakeholders to develop and scale efficient solutions.

Emphasising Jan Bhagidari, the Prime Minister suggested promoting “Jal Utsav” to create greater awareness among people. Prime Minister called for making de-silting a regular programme and developing clear criteria and SOPs for de-silting.

On dam safety, he stressed rigorous preparedness before every monsoon, adherence to prescribed precautions and creating awareness among school students, including through suitable incorporation in educational curricula. He further called for strengthening knowledge and capacity on water management and governance in universities and higher educational institutions.

PM Modi suggested structured inter-State study visits involving public representatives, officials and farmers to facilitate practical learning and replication of successful interventions.

Data-Driven Governance and Planning

Prime Minister called for robust water data governance, with water-sector data brought together, systematically managed, analysed and effectively utilised. He recommended the use of AI for data collection and analysis through a uniform format.

He also stressed anticipatory and integrated planning to address water scarcity through suitable utilisation of treated water for agriculture and industrial purposes.

Drawing upon his experience as Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Prime Minister noted that instances of water scarcity could be transformed into opportunities through systematic planning, commitment and deployment of adequate resources and capable officers. (ANI)