PM Modi criticized the WB govt over Jadavpur University, stating 'anti-national slogans' are on its walls. He accused the govt of failing to protect the institution, which he said was once a 'bedrock of nationalism' but now sees constant threats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that "anti-national slogans" are being scrawled on the walls of Jadavpur University's campus, blaming the West Bengal government for 'failing' to save the state's largest educational institution.

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Addressing an election rally in Jadavpur, PM Modi alleged that constant "threats" are being issued inside the campus, and students are forced to protest, emphasising that the campus once used to be "the bedrock of nationalism".

"Jadavpur University's name was once taken with respect around the world. This campus was founded on the bedrock of nationalism. But look at the situation here today: threats are being issued inside the campus, anti-national slogans are being scrawled on the walls, and students are being forced to take to the streets in protests instead of focusing on their studies," he said.

"We want an academic atmosphere here, not chaos. We want dialogue here, not threats. A government that cannot save its own state's largest educational institution, how will it save Bengal's future, how will it save the future of Bengal's youth?" he added.

PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee over illegal immigrants

PM further accused Mamata Banerjee of "destroying the identity of Bengal" by settling the illegal immigrants in the state. "In the last 15 years, the TMC government has destroyed the identity of Bengal. In Bengal, infiltrators are being brought in and settled. Here, they are occupying the lands of Bengal and are taking away the livelihoods of the local people. On one hand, there is the corruption of the TMC; on the other, there is the oppression of the infiltrators. The youth of Bengal are forced to leave their homes in search of a livelihood. The solution to this problem will come when the TMC is completely defeated, and the BJP comes to power with all its might," he said.

Jadavpur constituency a three-way fight

Prime Minister Modi campaigned for the BJP candidate Sarbari Mukherjee against TMC's sitting MLA Debabrata Majumdar. Jadavpur seat was a stronghold for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) under Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. In the 2021 polls, Majumdar managed a narrow victory against former MLA Sujan Chakraborty. This time, the CPI(M) has fielded Bikashranjan Bhattacharya to regain control of the seat.

High voter turnout in first phase

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 92.88 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)