PM Modi criticised Congress in Thiruvananthapuram, calling it 'Muslim League Maoist Congress' (MMC). He accused it of lacking a development agenda and taking positions more extreme than Maoists and more communal than the Muslim League.

PM Modi dubs Congress 'Muslim League Maoist Congress'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised the Congress party, saying it lacks a developmental agenda and has taken positions more extreme than the Maoists and more communal than the Muslim League, leading it to be called the "Muslim League Maoist Congress" in the country. Addressing a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi said, "The Congress party lacks a developmental agenda. Today, it has adopted positions that are more communist than those of the Maoists and more communal than the Muslim League. As a result, the Congress is increasingly being referred to as the MMC (Muslim League Maoist Congress) across the country. It is important to remain vigilant regarding Congress, as they are using Kerala as a testing ground for their strategies. In Kerala, the Congress is actively promoting hardline elements."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP-NDA presented as third alternative

The Prime Minister said the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections will determine the state's future, accusing the LDF and UDF of corruption and misgovernance and presenting the BJP-NDA as the third alternative for development and good governance. "The upcoming elections will be the ones to change the condition and direction of Kerala. When it comes to the future of Kerala, you have seen just two sides so far. On one side, there is LDF, and on the other side, there is UDF. Both of these have destroyed Kerala one after the other. But there is a third side too, that side is of development, of good governance, of the BJP-NDA. People of LDF and UDF have pushed Kerala into corruption, misgovernance and dangerous politics of appeasement," he said.

Vision for 'Viksit Thiruvananthapuram'

He said that decades of corruption and misgovernance by the LDF and UDF have held back Thiruvananthapuram, promising that under the BJP's vision of 'Viksit Thiruvananthapuram', the city will be transformed into a model city for the country. "For decades, LDF and UDF have done gross injustice to Thiruvananthapuram. Left and Congress's corruption has pulled back Thiruvananthapuram even in terms of basic facilities. But now this will not happen. BJP team here has started working on the vision of 'Viksit Thiruvananthapuram'. I would like to tell the people of Thiruvananthapuram to have faith. What didn't change so far will change now. Thiruvananthapuram will be a model city for the entire country. I extend my full support to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the best cities of India," PM Modi said. (ANI)