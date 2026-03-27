PM Narendra Modi prayed to Goddess Siddhidatri on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, seeking blessings for all her worshippers. Devotees across India also celebrated the auspicious day, which holds special significance and leads to Ram Navami.

PM Modi Prays on Maha Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday prayed for the blessings of Goddess Siddhidatri to be bestowed on her worshippers, on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to the Goddess. Taking it to X, he wrote, "Salute to Goddess Siddhidatri! It is a wish to Mother Goddess that she blesses all her worshipers with the achievement of their goals. Siddhagandharvayakshadyairsurairamairapi. Sevyamana sada bhuyat siddhida siddhidayini." In a video attached to the post, the Prime Minister further prayed for the well-being of all. "May goddess Siddhidatri, who is eternally worshipped by siddhas, gandharvas, yakshas, asuras, and even the devas, and who bestows all spiritual powers and accomplishments, always bless us and ensure our well-being," the text in the video stated.

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मां सिद्धिदात्री को नमन! देवी मां से कामना है कि वे अपने सभी उपासकों को लक्ष्य-सिद्धि का आशीर्वाद दें। सिद्धगन्धर्वयक्षाद्यैरसुरैरमरैरपि। सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात् सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी॥ pic.twitter.com/WHRwQewUaa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2026

Devotees Mark Final Day of Chaitra Navratri

Devotees thronged temples across various parts of country on last day of Chaitra Navratri on Friday and marked the final and ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, with immense religious fervour. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri holds special significance at the temple, where numerous rituals are performed to mark the auspicious occasion.

Significance of Ram Navami

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification. (ANI)