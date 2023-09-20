Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India issues advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada

    

    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    ​Amidst rising concerns over increasing anti-India activities, politically-sanctioned hate crimes, and criminal violence in Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory urging all Indian nationals in Canada and those considering travel to exercise extreme caution.

    "Recent threats have notably focused on Indian diplomats and segments of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. In light of these developments, Indian nationals are advised to refrain from visiting areas and venues in Canada that have witnessed such incidents," as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

    Sikhs for Justice issues warning to Indian-origin community amid Nijjar killing controversy

    Earlier, in the wake of the Nijjar killing controversy, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistani organization banned in India since 2019, had issued a threat aimed at Indian-origin Hindus residing in Canada.

    SFJ's legal counsel, Gurpatwant Pannun, delivered the message in a viral video, urging "Indo-Hindus" to leave Canada and return to India. Pannun, who has been designated as a terrorist in India, accused these individuals of supporting India while suppressing the speech and expression of pro-Khalistan Sikhs.

    Brazen calls for ban on RSS in Canada, threats to Indo-Canadian Hindus... Trudeau claims embolden Khalistanis

    The Nijjar killing row revolves around the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, who was wanted in India for his involvement in numerous terror attacks.

    Nijjar died on June 18 when he was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Surrey.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 3:34 PM IST
