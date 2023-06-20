PM Modi's US Visit: 'Opportunity to enrich depth of ties...' Prime Minister emplanes for State visit (WATCH)

Prime Minister Modi said he is confident that his trip to the United States would strengthen the existing bonds between the two nations, which are built upon common principles of democracy, diversity, and freedom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday boarded his special aircraft to the United States for his first State visit on the invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. Prior to his departure, the Prime Minister said the special invitation is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the two democracies.

The Prime Minister said he will commence his visit in New York, where he will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community. "I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India’s proposal in December 2014 to recognize an International Day of Yoga," he said.

Thereafter the Prime Minister will travel to Washington, DC, where he would meet President Biden. "This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership," he said.

"India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors. The USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services. We collaborate closely in science & technology, education, health, defence and security fields. The initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence and biotech sectors. Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister said.

"My discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF. I will also have the pleasure of joining President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden for the State Banquet along with a number of dignitaries. The US Congress has always provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US ties. During my visit, I will address a Joint Session of the US Congress at the invitation of Congressional leadership," he added.

During his US visit, the Prime Minister will also meet the vibrant Indian-American community that, according to him, represents the "best of our societies". Besides, he will be meeting leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating trade and investment relationships between the two countries and for building resilient global supply chains.

"I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges," he said.