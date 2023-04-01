Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's 'Supari' claim; says contract given to dent his image

    "Some people are sitting inside the country to support these people and some are doing their work sitting outside the country. These people have been continuously trying to spoil and tarnish Modi's image," he said.

    PM Modi's 'Supari' claim; says contract given to dent his image
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some people are hellbent to sully his image and they have given a "supari" (contract) for this purpose colluding with certain people sitting in India and also outside the country.

    Modi's veiled attack on Congress comes amid a slugfest between the Grand Old Party and BJP over Rahul Gandhi's "democracy under brutal attack in India" remarks in the UK and Germany taking note of Rahul's disqualification from Lok Sabha. The BJP has accused the Congress of "inviting foreign powers" for interfering in India's internal matters.

    The prime minister was addressing a gathering at Rani Kamalapati railway station after flagging off the semi-high-speed Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

     "There are some people in our country who have been determined since 2014, spoken publicly and declared their resolve that they will tarnish Modi's image. For this, they have given 'supari' (contract) to various people Some people are sitting inside the country to support these people and some are doing their work sitting outside the country. These people have been continuously trying to spoil and tarnish Modi's image," he said. 

    But India's poor, the middle class, tribals, Dalits, backward classes and every Indian has become the security cover of Modi, which made these people furious forcing them to adopt new tricks, he said.

    Modi said such people have taken a pledge that "Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug). Amidst their conspiracies, every countryman has to pay attention to the development of the country and pay attention to building the nation, he said.

    Slamming Congress without taking its name, Modi said previous governments were busy with vote bank appeasement whereas his government is busy satisfying people.

    "They (the previous governments) considered one family as the first family of the country. They ignored the poor and middle class, and the Railway is a living example of this (ignorance)," he said.

    The prime minister also expressed deep grief over the stepwell roof collapse tragedy in a temple in Indore which killed 36 people and injured 16 on Ram Navami. 

    As Germany took note of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday thanked the German foreign ministry and Richard Walker, Chief International Editor of Deutsche Welle, for "taking note of how the Democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi".

    Sharing a screenshot of Digivijaya Singh's tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said, "Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers to interfere in India's internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji". 

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan and TN CM MK Stalin inaugurate Vaikom Satyagraha centenary anr

    603-day Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations begin

    Kerala: BEVCO to hike liquor price than proposed in the state budget anr

    Liquor to get even more costlier in Kerala; Rs 30 extra on bottles costing up to Rs 1000

    People stunned by Gujarat HC order: Arvind Kejriwal on PM Modi's MA degree row AJR

    People stunned by Gujarat HC order: Arvind Kejriwal on PM Modi's MA degree row

    At least 10 states may have more heatwave days from April to June: IMD

    At least 10 states may have more heatwave days from April to June: IMD

    Vizhinjam port: Kerala govt takes loan to pay Rs 100 cr to Adani group anr

    Vizhinjam port: Kerala govt takes loan to pay Rs 100 cr to Adani group

    Recent Stories

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan and TN CM MK Stalin inaugurate Vaikom Satyagraha centenary anr

    603-day Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations begin

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RR preview: Rajasthan Royals desperate to recreate last year magic against SunRisers Hyderabad-ayh

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals desperate to recreate last year's magic against SunRisers Hyderabad

    From the IAF Vault Story of the Dakota crew that spent 21 months in captivity

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the Dakota crew that spent 21 months in captivity

    Economics of IPL Indian Premier League: Decoding the jaw-dropping riches-ayh

    Economics of IPL: Decoding the jaw-dropping riches

    Kerala: BEVCO to hike liquor price than proposed in the state budget anr

    Liquor to get even more costlier in Kerala; Rs 30 extra on bottles costing up to Rs 1000

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon