Eknath Shinde slammed Uddhav Thackeray for abandoning Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology for power. He stated legacy comes from work, not lineage, defended his rebellion, and dismissed rumors of a rift within the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of abandoning the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray for the sake of power and asserting that Balasaheb's legacy should be reflected through work and not merely through claims over his name.

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Shinde Accuses Uddhav of Abandoning Balasaheb's Ideology

Addressing party workers at the 60th foundation day celebrations of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai, Shinde said Balasaheb envisioned taking the party to every village and credited party workers for expanding its reach across the country. "You forgot Balasaheb's ideology for the sake of a chair. Balasaheb wanted the Shiv Sena to reach every village. You worked hard to make the Shiv Sena the second-largest party in the country," Shinde said.

Emphasising that Balasaheb's legacy cannot be inherited through lineage or ownership claims, Shinde said, "Balasaheb cannot be in your name; he should be in your work. On this 100th birth anniversary of Balasaheb, we will strengthen his vision. Balasaheb's name cannot be claimed through property; he is not a piece of land."

Calling the Shiv Sena more than a political outfit, Shinde described it as an ideology rooted in Hindutva and Marathi pride. "Shiv Sena is an ideology; it is not just a political party. It is like a saffron cloud," he said.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister further alleged that Uddhav Thackeray had troubled Balasaheb during his lifetime and later aligned with leaders whom the Shiv Sena founder had opposed. "When he was alive, you troubled him; but even after he passed away, you are honouring the very people he hated. Is this your legacy?" Shinde asked.

Shinde Defends Rebellion, Blames Opponents

Continuing his attack, Shinde accused the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress of weakening the Shiv Sena and defended leaders who sided with him during the 2022 split. "You are abusing those who worked to strengthen his ideology. Who broke the Shiv Sena first? The NCP. Who broke it after that? The Congress. You are abusing those who carried the bow and arrow forward," he said.

Defending his rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led leadership, Shinde claimed that people have endorsed the decision taken by his faction four years ago. "People support the decision we took four years ago. We have the blessings of the Ladki Bahin and Ladka Bhau," he said.

Highlighting the strength of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Deputy CM said the party has a widespread presence across the state. "We have MLAs, we have MPs, we have Mayors--the Shiv Sena is everywhere," he said.

Mahayuti Alliance 'a Team', Focus on Development

Shinde also dismissed speculation about differences within the ruling Mahayuti alliance and praised his working relationship with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "People talk about Devendraji and me, but we are a team. People whisper things behind his back, but he tells me everything," he said.

Reiterating the alliance's focus on governance, Shinde said development remains the priority of the Mahayuti government. "Our agenda is development, not power. The Mahayuti will move forward even faster in the state," he added.

Shinde also assured beneficiaries that the Ladki Bahin scheme would continue without interruption. "The Ladki Bahin scheme will never be stopped; this is my word," he said.

'Grassroots Worker Can Become CM': Shinde on Nepotism

Taking a swipe at dynastic politics, Shinde said leadership positions should be based on merit rather than family background. "If someone's parents are leaders, we will give them a position if they deserve it, but we do not believe in nepotism. I was the son of a Shakha Pramukh, and I became the CM," he said.

Shinde sought to project the Shiv Sena as a party that provides opportunities to grassroots workers. "Everyone on this dais is now my family. A grassroots worker can become anything, including the Chief Minister," he said. (ANI)