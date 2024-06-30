PM Modi releases three books on life and journey of former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 30) released three books on the life and journey of former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on the eve of his 75th birthday.

On the eve of former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu's 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three books chronicling his life and journey. The virtual event, held on Sunday (June 30), took place at the Anvaya Convention Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The books released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi include:

(i) "Venkaiah Naidu – Life in Service": A biography of the former Vice President authored by S Nagesh Kumar, former Resident Editor of The Hindu, Hyderabad edition.

(ii) "Celebrating Bharat – The Mission and Message of M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice-President of India": A photo chronicle compiled by Dr. I.V. Subba Rao, Former Secretary to the Vice-President of India.

(iii) "Mahaneta – Life and Journey of M. Venkaiah Naidu": A pictorial biography in Telugu authored by Sanjay Kishore.

"Tomorrow, 1st July, is Venkaiah Naidu's birthday. His life journey is completing 75 years. These 75 years have been of extraordinary achievements. These 75 years have been of amazing milestones," said PM Modi.

"I am pleased that today I have the opportunity to release his biography along with two more books. I believe these books will inspire people and guide them towards national service," Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during the release event.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi called on the former Vice President at his residence in the National Capital.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi Ji called on me at my residence No. Thyagaraja Marg, in New Delhi," Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said in a post on X.



