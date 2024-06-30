Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi releases three books on life and journey of former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 30) released three books on the life and journey of former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on the eve of his 75th birthday. 
     

    PM Modi releases three books on life and journey of former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    On the eve of former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu's 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three books chronicling his life and journey. The virtual event, held on Sunday (June 30), took place at the Anvaya Convention Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

    The books released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi include:

    (i) "Venkaiah Naidu – Life in Service": A biography of the former Vice President authored by S Nagesh Kumar, former Resident Editor of The Hindu, Hyderabad edition.

    (ii) "Celebrating Bharat – The Mission and Message of M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice-President of India": A photo chronicle compiled by Dr. I.V. Subba Rao, Former Secretary to the Vice-President of India.

    (iii) "Mahaneta – Life and Journey of M. Venkaiah Naidu": A pictorial biography in Telugu authored by Sanjay Kishore.

    "Tomorrow, 1st July, is Venkaiah Naidu's birthday. His life journey is completing 75 years. These 75 years have been of extraordinary achievements. These 75 years have been of amazing milestones," said PM Modi.

    "I am pleased that today I have the opportunity to release his biography along with two more books. I believe these books will inspire people and guide them towards national service," Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during the release event.

    Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi called on the former Vice President at his residence in the National Capital. 

    "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi Ji called on me at my residence No. Thyagaraja Marg, in New Delhi," Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said in a post on X.
     

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as 30th Chief of Army Staff gcw

    General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as 30th Chief of Army Staff

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup anr

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup

    PM Modi resumes 'Mann Ki Baat' after poll win, thanks voters for 'faith in democracy' gcw

    PM Modi urges tree planting to honour mothers in 1st 'Mann Ki Baat' after polls

    Kerala: CPI(M) district committees slam CM Pinarayi Vijayan for defeat in Lok Sabha elections anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) district committees slam CM Pinarayi Vijayan for defeat in Lok Sabha elections

    Rewa to Raisina: In a first, former Sainik school 2 classmates to be chiefs of Indian Army and Navy together gcw

    Rewa to Raisina: In a first, 2 former Sainik school classmates become chiefs of Indian Army and Navy together

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024 RKK

    Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024

    T20 WC to Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli the only player to win 4 big titles RKK

    T20 WC to Champion Trophy: Virat Kohli only player to win 4 big titles

    General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as 30th Chief of Army Staff gcw

    General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as 30th Chief of Army Staff

    Victoria to Niagara: 7 OLDEST waterfalls on the Earth you MUST visit ATG

    Victoria to Niagara: 7 OLDEST waterfalls on the Earth you MUST visit

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup anr

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon