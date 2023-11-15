PM Modi releases 15th installment of PM-KISAN; Here's how to check names on beneficiary list

A staggering sum of around Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was disbursed directly to over 8 crore eligible farmers. This installment was a vital contribution toward supporting farmers across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought relief to countless farmers awaiting funds from the PM-KISAN Scheme's 15th installment. During his visit to Jharkhand on November 15, PM Modi facilitated the transfer of funds, a much-awaited moment for numerous beneficiaries.

For farmers eager to check the status of their PM-KISAN installment, here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official PM-KISAN website at https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Navigate to the "Dashboard" tab on the right-hand side.

Input your details including state, district, sub-district, and panchayat.

Click on "Show" to proceed.

Select your specific details and click on 'Get Report.'

Access the 'Beneficiaries list' where your name should appear.

Launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme aims to provide income support to landholding farmer families nationwide. Each year, an amount of Rs 6000 is distributed in three installments of Rs 2000 directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts. All farmer families with cultivable land in their names are eligible for this scheme, with a few exceptions.

