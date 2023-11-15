Rapid cleanup: BJP workers swiftly clear Indore roadshow route as per PM Modi's request (PHOTOS)

Covering a distance of approximately 1.5 km, the prime minister's chariot traversed through various assembly constituencies—Indore-1, Indore-4, and Indore-3—finally arriving at Rajbada intersection, the city's central hub, an hour later.

After a triumphant roadshow in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special request to BJP workers, urging them to swiftly clean the entire route. Responding with remarkable efficiency, the BJP workforce showcased why Indore holds the title of India’s cleanest city. In just a matter of hours, they diligently cleared litter and waste, restoring the road to its immaculate state.

PM Modi captivated Indore’s voters during an expansive roadshow on Tuesday evening, bolstering BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled for November 17.

Upon his arrival in Indore, following rallies across the state, PM Modi embarked on an open 'chariot' ride fashioned on a small four-wheeler from Bada Ganpati square. Both sides of the road were adorned with saffron cloth, creating a vibrant "saffron corridor" for the prime minister’s procession, as noted by a BJP leader.

Engaging with the gathered crowd, PM Modi greeted people lining the route, who waved BJP flags and showered flowers upon him. Supporters displayed images of the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya alongside Modi’s portraits, echoing chants of "Modi, Modi."

At this juncture, PM Modi paid homage to Ahilyabai Holkar's statue, the former ruler of the Holkar dynasty of Indore, offering garlands. State BJP president VD Sharma accompanied the PM during the roadshow, with elaborate security measures in place.