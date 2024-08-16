Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: PM Modi receives phone call from Muhammed Yunus, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh assured

    On August 16, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim chief adviser, about the country's political situation. Modi reiterated India's support for a democratic and stable Bangladesh and sought assurances for the safety of minorities amid reports of violence.

    PM Modi receives phone call from Muhammad Yunus chief advisor, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh assured vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 4:34 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to Bangladesh's interim government. They discussed the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh, which resulted in Sheikh Hasina's removal from office.

    In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi detailed the discussion: "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, and progressive Bangladesh. He assured the protection, safety, and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh."

    This call comes amidst reports of violence against Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. Yunus’s assurance of safety aims to address concerns following these attacks. Modi had previously expressed his hope for the protection of these communities when he congratulated Yunus on his new role as chief adviser.

    Modi's statement reflects India's commitment to supporting a stable and democratic Bangladesh while seeking assurances for the welfare of minority communities. The conversation underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure peace and security in the region during this transitional period.

