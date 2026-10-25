Prime Minister Modi received a grand welcome from women in Varanasi during his visit for the 2026 Air Force Day aerial display, highlighting local empowerment initiatives and new job opportunities through a garment manufacturing facility.

PM Modi Welcomed by Women in Varanasi

Women in Varanasi welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP flags, the national Tricolour, flowers and traditional drums as he arrived in the city to attend the Air Force (IAF) Day Aerial Display-2026 as the Chief Guest on Sunday, expressing gratitude for his initiatives aimed at women's empowerment. Prime Minister Modi reached Varanasi Police Line and proceeded by road to Namo Ghat. Eight welcome points were arranged along the route, with women welcoming him at the first point, followed by other groups.

Poonam Maurya, District Panchayat President of Varanasi, said the Prime Minister had consistently supported women since taking office, helping them gain self-respect, become self-reliant and develop confidence. "Ever since the Prime Minister took office, he has strongly supported women. Women used to be just added as names to the population, and they were never given priority anywhere. But ever since the Prime Minister came in, he has given women self-respect, made them self-reliant, and given them inner strength," Maurya said. She added that women in Kashi were eager to welcome the Prime Minister, who represents the Varanasi constituency. "So all the women in Kashi are eager to welcome their MP first, and you should understand that we really value our MP. Everyone is ready to welcome him with drums, flowers, and a shower of flowers as he comes to meet them," she said.

Focus on Empowerment and Development

Pooja Dixit, BJP Regional General Secretary in Varanasi, said women were particularly excited as they would be the first to welcome the Prime Minister. "Today, all of us sisters are really excited because the first point is about women, and the women will be the first to welcome everyone, followed by the others," Dixit said. She described the inauguration of the garment manufacturing facility as a significant opportunity for women, saying that more than 300 women would get employment through the facility. "Today, Arvind Mills is being inaugurated by the Prime Minister, and this is a huge gift for women. Over 300 women will get jobs there today. With these jobs, our women will move forward and become empowered. They've also brought in plans to empower women, and to celebrate this, the women here are standing up to welcome him," she added.

Air Force Day Aerial Display

She also welcomed the planned Air Force Day aerial display in Varanasi, describing it as a major occasion for the city. "After this, the air show is a really big deal because before this, we only ever saw it on TV on January 26th or August 15th. Being able to watch it live today is all thanks to the Prime Minister, so we want to thank him for this as well," Dixit said. (ANI)