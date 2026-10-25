BJP leader N V Subhash has criticised Rahul Gandhi for his planned Delhi rally, alleging that the Congress is attempting to manufacture a political narrative to remain relevant after consistent electoral defeats ahead of state assembly polls.

BJP Criticises Congress Over Upcoming Delhi Rally

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): BJP leader N V Subhash on Sunday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is attempting to build a political narrative ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, alleging that the Congress was seeking to draw attention through its proposed rally in Delhi on November 1 against alleged "vote chori". Criticising the Congress leader over the planned rally, Subhash alleged that the Congress leader was attempting to remain politically relevant following repeated electoral defeats. He said, "Rahul Gandhi, once... once again, trying to rub on the wrong, you know, shoulders in order to have his political survival because of constant and consistent defeats of one election or the other. The upcoming assembly elections, which is being scheduled for next year in the five, five-state elections, a strong narrative has to be built. That is what, you know, the Congress party is trying to do that. On November 1st, he's trying to hold a rally in Delhi where many people have objected it, they have asked him to, you know, reschedule. But sentiments of Sikhs along with creating a provocative narrative in order to appease certain sections of the society—whether it is on Indian platform or, you know, just abroad platform, you know, the foreign... soil— somehow he wants to get it into the mainstream media.

Allegations Regarding Organisational Strength

Subhash further alleged that the Congress was relying on media attention to amplify its claims about democracy and the Constitution, while asserting that the party lacked sufficient grassroots support. "When there are no... nobody, no, you know, the karyakartas of the Congress party or youth who are really fighting against the so-called democracy, the so-called, you know, the Constitution, certain sections of his paid media—Rahul Gandhi's, you know, the paid media—wants to have a big hue and cry all over the India so that his... you know, the political survival will be, you know, at stake in that," he stated. The BJP leader also claimed that the Congress had lost its organisational strength and alleged that its political messaging was alienating young people and sections of the public. "Today there are no workers, the Congress party has lost its sheen, lost its, you know, the karyakartas because every time making anti-Indian statements, whether it's on Indian soil or in the foreign soil. The Congress party are not in favour of Rahul Gandhi because this kind of a false and narrative which he is just bringing to the society, which people, especially the youth, are feeling a threaten and then they are feeling a discomfort with, you know, Rahul Gandhi and especially INDIA alliance," he added.

INDIA Bloc Agitation Details

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has announced a series of activities opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the exercise. The Mega Rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, was announced by Congress leader KC Venugopal on October 5. Ahead of the November 1 'Dilli Chalo' march, the INDIA bloc is also scheduled to conduct a symbolic "Public Impeachment" proceeding against the CEC on October 30. The event is expected to conclude with a public verdict calling for his removal. The proposed demonstrations are part of the Opposition bloc's wider agitation against the SIR exercise and its allegations of irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. (ANI)

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