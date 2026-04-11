Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary. At the Parliament complex, PM Modi said Phule's ideals on equality, justice, and education continue to inspire and guide generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at the Parliament complex, saying that his ideals continue to inspire and guide generations.

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In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister shared his message after offering homage. "Paid homage to Mahatma Phule in the Parliament complex. May his ideals continue to give strength and hope to countless people," PM Modi wrote on X. Paid homage to Mahatma Phule in the Parliament complex. May his ideals continue to give strength and hope to countless people. pic.twitter.com/IJuNFeCbEp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2026

Earlier in the day, PM Modi lauded him for championing the rights of women and the marginalised. "On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, paying tributes to a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education. He was also a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised. Through his efforts, education became a powerful instrument of empowerment. This year, we mark the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations. May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress," PM Modi wrote on X.

Leaders Pay Floral Tribute at Parliament

The Prime Minister paid floral tribute to Phule along with President Droupadi Murmu at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament premises. Among other leaders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and JP Nadda, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Who Was Mahatma Jyotirao Phule?

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed. He, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes. Phule is regarded as an important figure in Maharashtra's social reform movement. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India.

Phule's Ideals in National Transformation

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Independence Day, announced that the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule would be commemorated with events aimed at transforming lives. Emphasising Phule's principles, PM Modi had stated, "In the principles of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the mantras he gave, lie inspiration for us - priority to the backwards. Giving priority to the poor, we want to scale the heights of transformation, and with transparent strategies, we want to bring forth the backward and poor." (ANI)