PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to former PM Chandra Shekhar on his 100th birth anniversary. He described Shekhar as a mass leader known for his courage and democratic values, recalling personal interactions and urging youth to learn about his work.

PM Modi's Tribute on Centenary Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, calling this year the start of the late leader's centenary year. Calling it an occasion to reaffirm commitment to building a prosperous and just India in line with his vision, PM Modi described Chandra Shekhar as a mass leader known for his courage, strong convictions, and deep respect for democratic values. He recalled his personal interactions with the former Prime Minister and also urged young Indians to learn more about the leader's work.

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In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar Ji on his birth anniversary. This year marks the start of his 100th birth anniversary and is a time to reiterate our commitment to realising his vision for a prosperous and just India. Chandra Shekhar Ji is remembered as a mass leader blessed with courage, conviction and a deep commitment to democratic values." Tributes to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar Ji on his birth anniversary. This year marks the start of his 100th birth anniversary and is a time to reiterate our commitment to realising his vision for a prosperous and just India. Chandra Shekhar Ji is remembered as a mass… pic.twitter.com/Cf5P8k9n5I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2026

"Firmly rooted in the soil of India and sensitive to the aspirations of ordinary citizens, he brought simplicity and clarity to public life. I recall the instances when I had the opportunity to meet him and exchange perspectives for the development of our nation. I call upon the youth of India to read more about his thoughts and efforts towards India's progress," the post read.

A Look at Chandra Shekhar's Political Journey

Former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar was born on April 17, 1927. He served as India's eighth prime minister between November 1990 and June 1991. He led a government of a faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from Congress.

Shekhar was attracted to politics from his student days and was known as a firebrand idealist with revolutionary fervour. After his Master's Degree in Political Science from Allahabad University (1950-51), he joined the Socialist Movement. He had the privilege of having been associated very closely with Acharya Narendra Dev.

He was elected Secretary of the District Praja Socialist Party, Ballia. Within a year, he was elected Joint Secretary of the UP State Praja Socialist Party. In 1955-56, he took over as General Secretary of the UP State Praja Socialist Party.

In 1962, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He joined the Indian National Congress in January 1965. In 1967, he was elected General Secretary of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (ANI)