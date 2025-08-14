Observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid a tribute to the people who endured the "upheaval and pain" of the Partition of India.

"India observes #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit...their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh," PM Modi wrote.

Giving a message on unity, he urged the public to strengthen the harmony in the country.

The Prime Minister wrote, "Many of those affected went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones. This day is also a reminder of our enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together."

Earlier today, Union Health Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda called for national unity and "give a befitting reply to anti-national forces."

Paying tribute to millions who while "enduring agony of displacement", sacrificed their lives, the senior BJP leader said in a post on X, “The dark day of 1947 reminds us of that cruel event when the citizens of the nation suffered the merciless pain of migration and, enduring inhuman torture, lost their homes, property, and lives.” He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tradition of observing this day to “keep the memory of the nation's partition alive is an important step toward nation-building.”

"Come, on this day, let us all citizens unite to pledge to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation and give a befitting reply to anti-national forces," the post added, calling for national unity.

'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947. India attained its freedom from British rule on 15th August, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians.

The partition caused amongst the largest migrations in human history affecting about 20 million people. Millions of families had to abandon their ancestral villages/towns/cities and were forced to find a new life as refugees.

The pain and violence of partition has remained deeply etched in the nation's memory. While celebrating our Independence, a grateful nation also salutes those sons and daughters of our beloved motherland who had to sacrifice their lives in the frenzy of violence.