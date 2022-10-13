Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of 2 hydropower projects in Chamba: Check details

    In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi underlined that the projects for which the foundation stone has been laid today will increase the share of Chamba in the field of power generation.

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of 2 hydropower projects in Chamba: Check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stones for two hydropower projects, the 48 MW Chanju-III hydro-electric project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju hydro-electric project, in Himachal Pradesh. 

    According to reports, the two hydropower projects will generate more than 270 million units of electricity annually and the state is expected to earn an annual revenue of nearly Rs 110 crore.

    Also read: Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    "We are trying to convert the strength of the area into the strength of the people here. “The wealth of water and forest in tribal areas is priceless," PM Modi said.

    In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi underlined that the projects for which the foundation stone has been laid today will increase the share of Chamba in the field of power generation.

    "Chamba, Himachal will earn hundreds of crores from the electricity generated here and the youth of this place will get employment opportunities", PM Modi said.

    Also read: Indian Army's assault dog Zoom, who helped kill 2 terrorists in Kashmir, dies

    "Last year also I had the opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 4 such big hydro-electric projects. The Hydro Engineering College which was started in Bilaspur a few days back will also benefit the youth of Himachal", he said.

    The Prime Minister also launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) III in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh for upgrading around 3125 kilometres of roads.

    Also read: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una, says India is 'growing rapidly'

    More than Rs 420 crore has been sanctioned by the government under this phase for upgrading 440 kilometres of roads in 15 border and far flung blocks of the state.

    Earlier today, the Prime Minister flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station during his visit to Himachal Pradesh.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM - adt

    Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM

    Indian Army's assault dog Zoom, who helped kill 2 terrorists in Kashmir, dies AJR

    Indian Army's assault dog Zoom, who helped kill 2 terrorists in Kashmir, dies

    Uddhav Thackeray's faction writes to EC on party symbol, name, alleges bias: All you need to know AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray's faction writes to EC on party symbol, name, alleges bias: All you need to know

    Ban on Hijab to continue in Karnataka schools, colleges until SC verdict - adt

    Ban on Hijab to continue in Karnataka schools, colleges until SC verdict

    Recent Stories

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Bayern Munich wants to top the group' - Julian Nagelsmann after Viktoria Plzen win-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Bayern wants to top the group' - Nagelsmann after Viktoria Plzen win

    Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM - adt

    Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM

    Indian Army's assault dog Zoom, who helped kill 2 terrorists in Kashmir, dies AJR

    Indian Army's assault dog Zoom, who helped kill 2 terrorists in Kashmir, dies

    Uddhav Thackeray's faction writes to EC on party symbol, name, alleges bias: All you need to know AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray's faction writes to EC on party symbol, name, alleges bias: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon