PM Modi lays foundation stone of 2 hydropower projects in Chamba: Check details

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi underlined that the projects for which the foundation stone has been laid today will increase the share of Chamba in the field of power generation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stones for two hydropower projects, the 48 MW Chanju-III hydro-electric project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju hydro-electric project, in Himachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the two hydropower projects will generate more than 270 million units of electricity annually and the state is expected to earn an annual revenue of nearly Rs 110 crore.

"We are trying to convert the strength of the area into the strength of the people here. “The wealth of water and forest in tribal areas is priceless," PM Modi said.

"Chamba, Himachal will earn hundreds of crores from the electricity generated here and the youth of this place will get employment opportunities", PM Modi said.

"Last year also I had the opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 4 such big hydro-electric projects. The Hydro Engineering College which was started in Bilaspur a few days back will also benefit the youth of Himachal", he said.

The Prime Minister also launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) III in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh for upgrading around 3125 kilometres of roads.

More than Rs 420 crore has been sanctioned by the government under this phase for upgrading 440 kilometres of roads in 15 border and far flung blocks of the state.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station during his visit to Himachal Pradesh.