In Chennai, PM Modi launched projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore, including a metro line, and called on youth to help build a 'Viksit Bharat'. Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay thanked the Centre and submitted a list of development requests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on young people to contribute to the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” at the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in the city. The projects highlighted infrastructure expansion, manufacturing, port modernisation, employment generation and the state’s economic potential.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who shared the stage with the Prime Minister at the development-project event, thanked the Centre for the projects and presented a series of requests concerning metro rail expansion, high-speed rail corridors, central funding, education and the state's industrial development.

The Prime Minister's programme included participation in the school anniversary celebrations, the development-project event, a walkthrough of the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras, the inauguration of the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project and prayers at the Jalakandeswarar Temple.

Infrastructure and Development Projects

Addressing the development-project event, Modi described the day as historic for Tamil Nadu, saying the projects would ease daily travel, strengthen industry and trade, and create employment opportunities for the state's youth. “Today’s programme involves projects worth thirteen thousand crore rupees. We are inaugurating many completed projects and laying foundations for new ones,” the Prime Minister said, congratulating the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion.

A major highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore. The corridor includes a 3.7-km double-decker structure and is expected to improve connectivity across parts of Chennai.

Modi said modern cities require a comprehensive approach to infrastructure, arguing that urban development should be seen as an opportunity rather than a challenge. He stressed that efficient public transport could reduce travel time and improve the ease of living for residents. “In modern cities, we need holistic infrastructure. In the past decade, we have carried out a massive expansion of the metro network across the entire country,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that metro services, which were operational in five cities in 2014, had expanded to 25 cities. He said India's metro network had grown from approximately 250 kilometres in 2014 to more than 1,100 kilometres. He added that expanding the Chennai Metro would make daily journeys easier and reduce commuting time. He also highlighted the need to integrate roads, railways, metro services and other transport infrastructure to meet the growing needs of urban populations.

Tamil Nadu CM's Demands

In his address at the IIT Madras event, Chief Minister Vijay thanked Modi for inaugurating the metro stretch and other development projects, while urging the Union government to address several pending demands of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay called on the Centre to expedite approval for Chennai Metro Phase III and reconsider proposals for metro rail services in Coimbatore and Madurai. He also sought support for an inter-state metro rail project connecting Hosur in Tamil Nadu with Bommasandra in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister pressed for high-speed rail corridors between Chennai and Coimbatore and between Chennai and Kanyakumari, alongside the corridors announced in the Union Budget 2026. He also sought faster progress on railway infrastructure and national highway projects.

Among his other demands were approval for the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project, the release of pending funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme and steps to recognise Tamil as an official language for proceedings in the Madras High Court.

Vijay also called for an extension of GST compensation, citing the importance of predictable financial resources for the state. He urged the Centre to provide assistance for disaster relief and flood-management requirements and to ensure Tamil Nadu received its due share in revenue distribution.

On industrial development, the Chief Minister sought central support for high-technology clusters in semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence research and electric-vehicle production. He also called for vocational skill-development centres for rural students, with support from institutions such as IIT Madras.

Vijay highlighted concerns affecting Tamil Nadu's fishing communities, including the arrest of fishermen and seizure of boats by the Sri Lankan Navy. He urged the Centre to pursue a lasting diplomatic solution while protecting the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu's fishermen.

The Chief Minister said his government aimed to make Tamil Nadu a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036. He emphasised the need for investment, technology, employment generation and development beyond Chennai, while reiterating his government's commitment to corruption-free and inclusive governance.

Boosting Manufacturing and Employment

The Prime Minister said the Centre was promoting manufacturing in Tamil Nadu as part of a broader effort to strengthen states and, in turn, the national economy. He praised the state's manufacturing ecosystem, small-scale industries and workforce, saying initiatives such as Make in India and Vocal for Local had helped expand domestic production.

Modi cited India's growth in electronics manufacturing, saying the country had become the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. He also highlighted an eleven-fold increase in electronics exports since 2014, alongside growth in defence and engineering exports. “Our defence exports have grown fifty times, and our engineering exports have also set a new record,” he said.

The Prime Minister linked manufacturing growth to employment generation, saying the expansion of production and associated supply chains had created direct and indirect jobs. He said Tamil Nadu had made a significant contribution to this growth and that further industrial expansion would create more opportunities for young people.

Modi also announced the foundation laying for an advanced lubricant base oil project, saying it would generate employment and help reduce India's dependence on imports. He said the development of manufacturing required reliable infrastructure, including roads, railways and ports, to transport raw materials and finished goods efficiently. Construction projects, he added, generated employment for engineers, technicians and workers while supporting smaller businesses supplying cement, steel, machinery and other materials.

The Prime Minister said the rail and road projects being inaugurated or launched would strengthen connectivity and support Tamil Nadu's industrial and services sectors.

Maritime Infrastructure and Blue Economy

Modi highlighted the importance of maritime infrastructure in strengthening trade and improving the competitiveness of Indian products in international markets. “Today, the port infrastructure across the country is also being bolstered so that the shipping sector can scale new heights,” he said.

The Prime Minister referred to an investment of approximately Rs 17,000 crore to transform V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi into a world-class mega container and green energy hub capable of accommodating ultra-large container vessels. He said improvements in port operations had reduced ship turnaround times and helped Indian products reach global markets more quickly. Tamil Nadu, he added, had an important role in India's ambition to become a major hub for industry, shipping and transport.

Turning to the blue economy, Modi highlighted support for fishermen through the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana and other schemes. He referred to assistance for upgrading fishing harbours, developing fish landing centres, improving cold-chain facilities and providing transport vehicles to keep fish fresh.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the modernisation of Chennai Fishing Harbour and the development of a seaweed park in Tamil Nadu. He said fishermen were being provided easier access to working capital through the Kisan Credit Card.

Modi said India's fish production had increased and seafood exports had reached record levels in both quantity and value during the previous year. He said these initiatives were intended to improve the livelihoods of fishermen's families and people living in coastal communities.

Cooperative Federalism and State Development

Modi said his approach to national development had been shaped by his experience as Chief Minister and his understanding of the aspirations of states. Reflecting on his political journey, he noted that he had completed 25 consecutive years as a head of government since taking the oath as Chief Minister in October 2001. He said the experience had strengthened his faith in democracy and cooperative federalism.

“I have always moved forward with the mantra of developing the country through the development of the state,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled his interactions with former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa during his tenure as Chief Minister, as well as his subsequent work with leaders including O. Panneerselvam, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and M. K. Stalin. He said changes in state governments had not altered his commitment to Tamil Nadu's development and that he would continue to work with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

“Together with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay ji, we are taking this journey of Tamil Nadu's development forward,” Modi said. He said the central government would continue supporting the state as it pursued new opportunities for growth and prosperity, adding that a developed India required developed states.

During the visit, Modi also referred to the spiritual significance of the first day of Navratri. He said he had received blessings at the Jalakandeswarar Temple before attending the development programme and described Tamil Nadu as the sacred land of Shiva and Shakti.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Jayaprakash Narayan and Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries, recalling their contributions and dedication to public service. Modi's visit brought together the state's cultural heritage and modern infrastructure, a theme he returned to during both his public addresses. He said India's progress drew strength from its traditions while also depending on scientific advances, modern infrastructure and new economic opportunities.

Science, Research, and Innovation at IIT Madras

Earlier during the visit, Modi toured the Brain Research Centre at IIT Madras and expressed confidence that its research could contribute to important advances in public health. He dedicated the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre to the nation.

The centre's work includes efforts to map more than 100 human brains in three dimensions and the release of the C-STROKE atlas based on stroke-affected brains, with the aim of advancing research into brain structure, function and stroke-related conditions. The Prime Minister said scientific research and technological development were important pillars of India's progress and highlighted the role of institutions such as IIT Madras in generating knowledge and practical solutions. The visit to the research centre formed part of his wider message that India's cultural strength, scientific capabilities and infrastructure development could advance together.

Address at Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya's Golden Jubilee

Later, Modi participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, where he interacted with students, teachers and parents.

A Call to the Youth for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the enthusiasm of young people gave him confidence in India's future and encouraged students to use their abilities to help achieve the goal of a developed nation. “The energy of our youth inspires great faith in India's future,” he said.

Modi told the students that the ideas and solutions developed by their generation would influence not only India but also the rest of the world. “Today's youth aspires to be the strength driving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. The innovative ideas and solutions needed for a Viksit Bharat will shape the future of not just India, but the entire globe,” he said. He urged young people to look at the opportunities available in India and imagine their futures on a much larger scale, telling them that it was their time to take initiative and pursue their ambitions.

Celebrating 50 Years of Service and Dedication

The Prime Minister also explained the personal connection behind his participation in the school's golden jubilee. He recalled meeting Girija Amma and a group of children in Nagercoil a few months earlier and said her dedication, self-confidence and commitment to the country's future had left a lasting impression on him. Modi said he had accepted the invitation to attend the celebration out of respect for Girija Amma and the institution. He congratulated the Vishwa Hindu Vidya Kendra and the Hindu Vidyalaya family on completing 50 years.

Tracing the school's history, Modi said the Vishwa Hindu Vidya Kendra began in 1975 in Chennai's West Mambalam area with only seven students and limited resources. He praised the founders for building the institution through determination and a spirit of service despite the absence of modern facilities and a permanent building in its early years.

The Prime Minister said the initiative had grown into an educational network comprising 15 institutions in different parts of Tamil Nadu. He paid tribute to Jaigopal Garodia for his contribution to the construction of the school building and thanked teachers, staff members, parents and alumni for helping the institution grow over five decades.

Modi said the school's journey represented 50 years of dedication, commitment and the shaping of young lives. He also highlighted its efforts to combine academic education with patriotism and social responsibility. Recalling his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the Prime Minister referred to Girija Amma's initiative encouraging children to save one rupee every day for the country's soldiers. He said the participation of thousands of children had helped raise Rs 40 lakh. Modi described the initiative as an example of how small contributions could produce a significant collective impact. He also praised the institution's involvement in helping people affected by natural disasters and participating in cleanliness drives, saying service and civic responsibility should be part of education.

Lessons from Tamil Poets and Culture

During the school address, Modi invoked the teachings of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, saying they remained relevant for students and lifelong learners. He recalled recently presenting Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, describing the work as a guide for people seeking to continue learning throughout their lives. The Prime Minister highlighted a famous Kural that teaches that knowledge must not merely be acquired but also practised in everyday life. He urged students to apply what they learned rather than treating education as a process limited to examinations and classrooms.

Modi also spoke about Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar and the influence that Kashi had on the poet's spiritual and national consciousness. He said people in his parliamentary constituency of Kashi continued to remember Bharathiyar and encouraged students to learn from the poet's life and writings. Referring to Bharathiyar's famous expression, 'Achamillai, Achamillai' — meaning 'Fearless, Fearless' — the Prime Minister encouraged the students to dream big, think differently and pursue their ambitions without fear.

He also recalled participating in the Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in the early 1990s and said that journey had helped deepen his understanding of India's diversity. Modi said his travels across the country had strengthened his appreciation for Tamil language and culture. He urged young people to travel widely, share Tamil poetry, stories and traditions, and build friendships with people from different backgrounds. He said national unity was strengthened through personal relationships and mutual understanding across communities.

Expanding Opportunities in Education and Sports

The Prime Minister highlighted the expansion of India's higher education system, saying the number of universities had increased from around 750 in 2014 to more than 1,300. He also noted that the number of colleges had risen from approximately 38,000 to more than 52,000, alongside the establishment of additional IITs, IIMs, IIITs and AIIMS institutions. Modi said the expansion had increased the choices available to students and created more opportunities to pursue higher education across disciplines.

He also referred to the growing presence of Indian universities in international rankings, saying the number of Indian universities included in the QS rankings had risen from 14 in 2015 to 52 in the latest rankings. The Prime Minister said the expansion of institutions and improvement in their international standing reflected changes in India's education landscape and offered young people greater opportunities to pursue their goals.

Modi also addressed students interested in pursuing careers in sports, saying the government was working to improve sports infrastructure, training and support for young athletes. He said sports should be seen as a viable career rather than merely a form of entertainment and pointed to the growing opportunities for athletes to compete at national and international levels. The Prime Minister said India was preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and was pursuing its ambition of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. He told the students that major international sporting events would create opportunities for young athletes and that their generation could help raise India's standing in world sports.

Modi said interacting with the students and seeing their aspirations had strengthened his confidence in India's future. He called on the youth to contribute to a series of national goals, including making India a developed nation by 2047, becoming one of the world's top three economies, establishing India as a self-reliant global manufacturing hub, hosting the Olympics and placing an Indian on the Moon. He concluded with an appeal for collective commitment, urging the students to join the effort to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

In his address at the development-project event, Vijay said his government wanted to make Tamil Nadu a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036. The Chief Minister emphasised investment, employment generation, industrial development and improved infrastructure as key elements of that ambition. He said the state needed support for emerging technology sectors and skill-development initiatives to prepare its workforce for future industries. His requests to the Centre covered urban transport, high-speed rail, highway and railway development, river linking, education funding, disaster relief and fishing-community concerns. Vijay's address placed the state's development priorities alongside the projects launched by the Prime Minister, with the Chief Minister calling for continued central support to meet Tamil Nadu's infrastructure and economic objectives.

Modi, meanwhile, reiterated that the Union government would work with the state to strengthen connectivity, manufacturing, trade and employment. The Prime Minister concluded his development-project address by saying the Centre was committed to helping Tamil Nadu reach new heights of prosperity. “Together, we will realise the resolve of a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Tamil Nadu,” he said. (ANI)