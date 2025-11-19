PM Modi visited Puttaparthi for Sri Sathya Sai Baba's birth centenary, praising the Sathya Sai Trust's animal welfare work. He participated in a Gaudan Ceremony, distributing Gir cows to farmers, and called the celebrations a 'divine blessing'.

PM Modi Lauds Animal Welfare at Gaudan Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust's commitment to animal welfare as he took part in the Gaudan Ceremony during his visit to Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. The ceremony, held as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, involved distributing cows to farmers.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "Among the many noble deeds they are doing, the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has focused greatly on animal welfare. Today, took part in the Gaudan Ceremony, in which farmers are being given cows. The cows in the pictures below are Gir Cows! May we all keep working for the welfare of our society, as shown by Sri Sathya Sai Baba." Among the many noble deeds they are doing, the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has focused greatly on animal welfare. Today, took part in the Gaudan Ceremony, in which farmers are being given cows. The cows in the pictures below are Gir Cows! May we all keep working for the welfare… pic.twitter.com/f3ULiaME5X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2025

In another X post, PM Modi said that he received a warm welcome in Puttaparthi, marked by chants of "Sai Ram" as devotees gathered to receive him. "Amidst the divine chants of Sai Ram, reached Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh to a very warm welcome," PM Modi's X post read. Amidst the divine chants of Sai Ram, reached Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh to a very warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/ZIZiIGIe1p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2025

A 'Divine Blessing': Modi Addresses Public in Puttaparthi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba as a "divine blessing" and hailed him as the embodiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

While addressing a public gathering in Puttaparthi, the Prime Minister, who earlier offered prayers at the Mahasamadhi, said being present in the revered town was both an emotional and spiritual experience. "Being present among you all today in this sacred land is an emotional and spiritual experience for me. A short while ago, I had the opportunity to pay my respects at Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Samadhi. This birth centenary year of Shri Sathya Sai Baba is not just a celebration for our generation; it is a divine blessing," the Prime Minister said.

Calling Shri Sathya Sai Baba's life a living embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), the Prime Minister said that this centenary year has transformed into a "grand festival of universal love, peace, and service for us".

The Prime Minister also launched the 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana'. PM Modi, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also released a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life and teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, in Puttaparthi. (ANI)