PM Modi praised the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar for reflecting India's grandeur. He highlighted its seven galleries showcasing cultural richness, particularly the first gallery's introduction to the Navpad and its teachings.

PM Modi Praises Museum's Reflection of Indian Grandeur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the architecture and design of the Samrat Samprati Museum at Korba Pith, saying it beautifully reflects India's grandeur and identity. Speaking at the inauguration, the Prime Minister highlighted that the museum's seven galleries showcase India's cultural richness and diversity. He noted that the first gallery introduces visitors to the Navpad (Nine Jewels) -- Arihant, Siddha, Acharya, Upadhyay, and Sadhu Sangh -- presenting Samyak Darshan (Right Faith), Samyak Gyan (Right Knowledge), Samyak Charitra (Right Conduct), and Samyak Tap (Right Austerity). PM Modi emphasised that these teachings inspire visitors to lead lives of discipline and righteousness, where correct knowledge forms the foundation for equality and service.

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"This museum has been designed so that at every step, visitors can experience the grandeur and identity of India. Its seven galleries each proclaim India's diversity and cultural richness. In the first gallery, we are introduced to the Navpad (Nine Jewels) -- that is, Arihant, Siddha, Acharya, Upadhyay, and Sadhu Sangh. It presents Samyak Darshan (Right Faith), Samyak Gyan (Right Knowledge), Samyak Charitra (Right Conduct), and Samyak Tap (Right Austerity). In other words, we learn from those who have lived a life of austerity, and the knowledge we gain should be right; our conduct should be right because when knowledge is right, it becomes the foundation for equality and service," said the Prime Minister.

Mahavir Jayanti Greetings from Koba Tirth

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, PM Modi extended greetings from the sacred Jain pilgrimage site of Koba Tirth. "On this sacred occasion of Lord Mahavira Jayanti, I am fortunate to visit this holy Jain pilgrimage site today. First and foremost, I bow at the feet of Lord Mahavira. From Koba Tirth, I extend greetings of Lord Mahavira Jayanti to all my fellow countrymen," said PM Modi.

India's Enduring Tradition of Knowledge

The Prime Minister also remarked on India's enduring tradition of knowledge. "In India, knowledge has always been a free-flowing stream. In every era, Tirthankaras and sages-thinkers have incarnated. The compilation of knowledge kept growing. With time, much that is new has continued to be added," said PM Modi.

Emperor Samprati's Legacy of Non-Violence

Reflecting on history, PM Modi contrasted the approaches of rulers: while some used violence to govern, Emperor Samprati advanced non-violence from the throne, promoting truth, non-stealing, and non-possession. "While some rulers wielded violence as a weapon to govern, on the other hand, Emperor Samprati expanded non-violence from the throne. He promoted and propagated truth, non-stealing, and non-possession. To govern with such selfless spirit, viewing it as a means of service and living one's life accordingly--this lesson comes to us from India's past itself," said PM Modi.

About the Samrat Samprati Museum

Named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Ashoka and a revered figure in Jain tradition, the museum showcases the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Jainism. The museum features seven distinct wings, each dedicated to unique aspects of India's civilizational traditions. (ANI)