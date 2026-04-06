PM Narendra Modi lauded India's first indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam for attaining criticality. He called it a defining step in the civil nuclear journey and a decisive move towards harnessing India's vast thorium reserves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's first indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam for attaining criticality, calling it a "defining step in India's civil nuclear journey".

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In a post on X, the PM reflected on the strengths of the reactor and recognised this as a "decisive step towards harnessing our vast thorium reserves." Expressing pride over the achievement, the PM congratulated the scientists and engineers involved in the programme. "Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme. The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality. This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise. It is a decisive step towards harnessing our vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the programme. A proud moment for India. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers," the PM wrote in the post. Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme. The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality. This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2026

A Landmark 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Achievement

In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the commencement of "core loading" at India's first indigenous Fast Breeder Reactor (500 MWe) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister took a tour of the reactor vault and the control room of the Reactor. He was briefed about the salient features of the facility. Once commissioned, India will only be the second country, after Russia, to have a commercial operating Fast Breeder Reactor.

An official release said that India has developed comprehensive capabilities spanning the entire spectrum of the nuclear fuel cycle. The Government had approved in 2003, the creation of Bhartiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) to construct and operate India's most advanced nuclear reactor - Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR). In line with the true spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, PFBR has been fully designed and constructed indigenously by BHAVINI with significant contributions from more than 200 Indian industries, including MSMEs.

Technical Specifications and Fuel Cycle

The Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) will initially use the Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel. The Uranium-238 "blanket" surrounding the fuel core will undergo nuclear transmutation to produce more fuel, thus earning the name 'breeder'.

The use of Thorium-232, which in itself is not a fissile material, as a blanket is also envisaged in this stage. ' By transmutation, thorium will create fissile Uranium-233, which will be used as fuel in the third stage. FBR is thus a stepping stone for the third stage of the programme, paving the way for the eventual full utilisation of India's abundant thorium reserves.

Advanced Safety Features

In terms of safety, the PFBR is an advanced third-generation reactor with inherent passive safety features ensuring a prompt and safe shutdown of the plant in the event of an emergency. (ANI)