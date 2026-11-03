The CRPF has achieved a historic milestone by recording zero operational fatalities over a full year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the force for this achievement, attributed to better training, technology, and modern protective equipment.

CRPF Achieves Historic Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after the paramilitary force achieved a historic milestone by completing 12 consecutive months without suffering a single operational fatality, a feat recorded for the first time in 47 years. Reacting to the milestone, Prime Minister Modi shared a brief yet powerful commendation on X: "A ZERO that speaks volumes". A ZERO that speaks volumes. @crpfindia https://t.co/A7PQrAD5Nu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2026

The Prime Minister’s remarks follow an announcement by CRPF Director General GP Singh, who revealed that the force has gone a full year without any operational casualties, with the last operational fatality recorded on October 30, 2025.

Factors Contributing to Success

Earlier, hailing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for recording zero personnel fatalities in a calendar year for the first time in 47 years, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Tuesday attributed the achievement to better tactical training, improved technology, and modernised protective gear.

Speaking to ANI here, the former J&K police chief expressed happiness over the historic milestone, noting that the paramilitary force has operated in some of the country's most volatile conflict theatres, including Jammu and Kashmir and Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected zones.

Technological and Tactical Advancements

"Several factors have contributed to this, including improved technology, better tactical training, and enhanced equipment and weapons. Personnel are now equipped with bulletproof helmets, jackets, and vehicles, which have strengthened their protection during operations," Vaid said.

Highlighting the immense sacrifices made by the force in counter-insurgency and anti-Naxal operations over the decades, Vaid recalled the perilous conditions under which CRPF troops operate. "The CRPF has historically been deployed in challenging areas, including Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected regions, where several personnel and officers have lost their lives. There was even an incident in which 72 CRPF personnel were killed in a single Naxal attack," he said.

"We are happy that for the first time in 47 years, the CRPF has not lost a single personnel in an entire year," the former top cop added.

Organization Overview

The CRPF, India's largest central armed police force, serves as the frontline counter-insurgency and internal security apparatus, extensively deployed in high-risk zones across Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and Naxal-hit states. CRPF is a large organization consisting of its Directorate General, 04 Zonal Headquarters, 21 Administrative Sectors, 02 Operational Sectors, 39 Administrative Ranges, 17 Operational Ranges, 43 Group Centres, 22 Training Institutes, 04 Combined Hospitals with 100 beds, 18 Combined Hospitals with 50 beds, 06 Field Hospitals, 03 CWS, 07 AWS, 201 General Duty Battalion, 08 VIP Security Battalions (including 01 VIP Security Group), 06 Mahila Battalions, 16 RAF Battalions, 10 Cobra Battalions, 07 Signal Battalions, and 01 Special Duty Group. (ANI)