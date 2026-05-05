PM Modi announced Cabinet approval for a world-class Ship Repair Facility in Vadinar, Gujarat. A joint project by Deendayal Port Authority and Cochin Shipyard, it aims to boost India's maritime capabilities and make it a global ship repair hub.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Cabinet's approval for the establishment of a world-class Ship Repair Facility in Vadinar, Gujarat, was a significant move to bolster India's maritime capabilities and position the country as a global leader in ship repair services. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the cabinet approval for the establishment of a world-class Ship Repair Facility. "The Cabinet approval for a world-class Ship Repair Facility at Vadinar, Gujarat marks an important step in strengthening India's maritime capabilities. It will enhance our ability to service large vessels, generate employment, boost ancillary industries and improve the competitiveness of our ports. This project will contribute to building a robust, future-ready maritime ecosystem and accelerate growth in the blue economy," he said.

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Project Details and Investment

In a press release by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), "The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the development of a state-of-the-art Ship Repair Facility at Vadinar, Gujarat, marking a major expansion of the national ship repair ecosystem. The project will be jointly implemented by Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), with a combined investment of Rs 1,570 crore."

Strategic Location and Infrastructure

The project is planned as a brownfield facility with a 650 metres jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops and associated marine infrastructure. Vadinar's natural deep draft, connectivity to major shipping routes, and proximity to key ports such as Mundra and Kandla make it an optimal location for repair operations, particularly for large commercial and foreign-flagged vessels. The project will also create opportunities for skill development and generate direct and indirect employment, while enabling the growth of maritime ancillary services and MSMEs in the surrounding region.

Economic and Strategic Benefits

"The Vadinar Ship Repair Facility will directly address a critical gap in India's ship repair infrastructure, as the country currently lacks adequate domestic capacity to repair large vessels exceeding 230 m in length. By enabling repair of vessels up to 300 m, the facility will allow high-value repairs of large vessels within India. This will significantly reduce dependence on foreign shipyards and curb foreign exchange outflow," the release stated.

Boosting Port Competitiveness and Employment

Enhanced turnaround times and strengthened repair capability on the western coast will improve the overall competitiveness of Indian ports. The project is expected to create sustainable employment, generating approximately 290 direct and around 1,100 indirect jobs across ship repair, logistics, and ancillary industries, while catalysing a broader maritime industrial ecosystem.

Alignment with National Maritime Goals

The release said, "The initiative will contribute to regional economic growth and support India's long-term maritime objectives under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047." (ANI)