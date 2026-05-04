PM Modi hailed BJP's victory in Assam, thanking voters and promising continued transformation. The BJP-led NDA secured a three-fourths majority, with the BJP alone winning 81 of 126 seats in its third successive victory in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP's handsome victory in Assam and said the party-led NDA will keep working for the state's transformation. In a post on X, PM Modi also lauded BJP workers in the state for their constant efforts.

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"Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again! The BJP-NDA's win in the Assam Vidhan Sabha elections illustrates the unwavering support for our Alliance's emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people's lives. I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state's transformation," PM Modi said.

"I applaud all BJP-NDA Karyakartas for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of Assam. It is commendable how our Party and Alliance have grown over the last decade. Their efforts have ensured our positive agenda has struck a chord with the people," he added.

Assam Election Results

Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA won a three-fourths majority in Assam assembly polls. BJP scored a two-thirds majority on its own in the northeastern state.

Party-wise Seat Tally

According to the latest information from the Election Commission, the BJP has won 81 seats and is leading on one seat in the 126-member Assam assembly. BJP's allies, Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad, won 10 seats each. Congress has won 15 seats and is leading in four. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won one seat, and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats.

In a setback for Congress, party leader Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes.

BJP's Historic Mandate

This was the first election that the BJP fought with Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister. The polls saw BJP getting its highest tally in the state so far.

In the 2021 election, the BJP won 60 seats and Congress 26. This is the third successive victory of the BJP-led NDA in Assam assembly polls.