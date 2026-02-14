PM Narendra Modi launched Assam development projects worth over ₹5,450 crore and dedicated 50 e-buses to Bhavnagar, the first Gujarat city under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. A total of 750 buses are planned for eight cities in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects in Assam worth over ₹5,450 crore on Saturday. On the occasion, he also dedicated 50 e-buses for Bhavnagar under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.

About the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme

The PM-eBus Sewa Scheme promotes clean, reliable and sustainable urban transport through electric buses in cities across India. In its initial phase, buses have been allocated to Maharashtra (Nagpur), Chandigarh and Assam (Guwahati).

Gujarat Spearheads E-Bus Implementation

The Gujarat Urban Development Mission is the state nodal agency under the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department responsible for implementing the scheme in Gujarat. In future, 750 buses are planned to operate across eight cities of Gujarat under this scheme.

Bhavnagar is the first city in Gujarat to receive 50 buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. With 100 buses planned, the city's public transport facilities will see significant improvement. These buses are air-conditioned, equipped with CCTV cameras for security and designed to be accessible for Divyangs (persons with disabilities).

City-wise Distribution Plan

Eventually, e-bus services will be introduced in eight cities across Gujarat, with 250 buses in Vadodara, 100 in Rajkot, 100 in Bhavnagar, 100 in Gandhinagar, 50 in Jamnagar, 50 in Junagadh, 80 in Gandhidham and 20 in Navsari.

Gujarat is playing a leading role in building the required infrastructure and technical systems for electric buses. As part of a coordinated national effort, this initiative marks an important step towards environmentally friendly transport. (ANI)