PM Modi in UAE: 'World needs clean and transparent government,' says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a massive crowd of Indian diaspora at the Ahlan Modi event in Abu Dhabi. He said that what India and UAE have achieved in terms of community integration, is a model for the whole world.

Delivering the keynote at the World Government Summit, PM Modi said that he has met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan several times in the recent days He asserted that in addition to being a visionary leader, "he is a leader of resolve and commitment." He added that this conference is an excellent platform for bringing together world leaders.

Prime Minister Modi stated that the world is moving toward modernity in the twenty-first century. But the problems of the last century are become more difficult, he claimed. According to PM Modi, terrorism also adopts a new face every time and poses a threat to civilization. He also claimed that the world system seems disjointed.

Today, when we are transforming our country, shouldn't there be reform in the Global Governance Institutions as well? We have to promote the concerns of the developing world and the participation of the Global South in global decision-making. We have to listen to the voice of the Global South, we have to bring forward their priorities, we have to help the needy countries."

"We will have to create global prototypes for emerging challenges like AI, Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency, and cybercrime. We will have to give priority to our national sovereignty and also keep the dignity of international law."

"Social and financial inclusion has been our government's priority. Due to this, today more than 50 crore people who did not have a bank account are connected to banking in India. This has taken India forward in the areas of fintech and digital payments. We also encouraged women-led development."

"My biggest principle has been ‘Minimum government, maximum governance’. I have always emphasised creating an environment in which sense of enterprise and energy in the citizens grow."

"I believe that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people's lives is minimal."

As the head of the government, he has been working 23 years — 13 years as a CM and 10 years as a PM — and he believes that “there should be no absence of government and no pressure from the government”.

He also noted that this summit is a great medium to bring World leaders together.

"The way Dubai is becoming the global epicentre of global economy, commerce and technology is a big thing..."

He thanked the leadership of UAE for giving him the opportunity to speak at the event as the Guest of Honour and congratulated Dubai for holding the summit.

“It is an honour to be speaking at the World Government Summit later today. I shall be elaborating on a wide range of subjects, which will strengthen the conversations around building a better planet” PM Modi posted on X.

Ahead of his address at the World Government Summit, the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the tricolour to honour the arrival of PM Modi.

PM Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu stone temple, Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. On the first day of his two-day visit to UAE, PM Modi also held talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The BAPS Mandir is located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. It has been built on around 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi and the work for its structure has been going on since 2019.