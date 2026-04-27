PM Modi held a roadshow in Gangtok on a two-day visit to Sikkim for its 50th statehood celebrations. He will inaugurate, launch, and lay foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore across various sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a roadshow in Gangtok and was warmly welcomed by people who enthusiastically cheered and waved as his convoy made its way through the city.

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The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to the state, during which he will take part in the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th year of statehood celebrations. The Prime Minister will visit the Orchidarium in Gangtok on Tuesday morning. To showcase the ecological and floral heritage of the state, Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari Park has been developed as a state-of-the-art, world-class Orchid Experience Centre.

PM to Launch Rs 4,000 Crore Development Projects

PM Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th Year of Statehood celebrations at Paljor Stadium, where he will inaugurate, launch and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore across the State. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. These projects span a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture, and are aimed at accelerating holistic and inclusive development in Sikkim.

Healthcare and Traditional Medicine

In the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bedded Ayurveda Hospital at Yangang in Namchi district. He will also inaugurate a 30-bedded Integrated Sowa Rigpa Hospital at NIT Deorali, strengthening access to traditional and integrative systems of medicine in the State.

Boost to Education Sector

In the education sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang, the Administrative Block of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence at Chakung, the Helen Lepcha Medical College at Socheygang in Gangtok district, and the Dentam Professional College at Dentam in Gyalshing district. He will also inaugurate model residential schools at Hee Gyathang, a new Model Degree College at Mangshila in Mangan district, and a monastic hostel-cum-classroom at Boomtar Gumpa in Namchi district. Further, he will launch the implementation of IT-enabled educational infrastructure projects across 160 schools in Sikkim.

Enhancing Connectivity

To improve connectivity further in Sikkim, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two hinged double-lane steel arch bridges over River Teesta at Sirwani and Lower Samdong, connecting Namchi and Gangtok districts. He will also inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the road from Birdhang to Namchi via Kitchudumra, which will enhance inter-district accessibility, improve travel efficiency, and facilitate smoother movement of people and goods.

Power Sector Upgrades

In the power sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the improvement, upgradation and revamping of the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) network in Gangtok, strengthening reliable power supply in the region. (ANI)