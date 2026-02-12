PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his birth anniversary, honouring his lifelong dedication to service, social reform, education, and his role as a pioneer of Swaraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid heartfelt tribute to Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his 202nd birth anniversary, recognising his lifelong dedication to the service of Mother Bharati.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, PM Modi further said Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's efforts for social reform will continue to inspire the nation.

मां भारती की सेवा में आजीवन समर्पित रहे महर्षि दयानंद सरस्वती जी को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के साथ-साथ भारतीय संस्कृति और परंपरा की समृद्धि के लिए अतुलनीय योगदान दिया। सामाजिक सुधार के उनके प्रयास देशवासियों के लिए प्रेरणापुंज बने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2026

"To Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati ji, who remained dedicated throughout his life to the service of Mother Bharati, heartfelt and respectful tributes on his birth anniversary. He made unparalleled contributions not only in promoting education but also in enriching Indian culture and tradition. His efforts for social reform will continue to serve as a source of inspiration for the people of the country," PM Modi wrote.

Amit Shah remembers social reformer

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the social reformer.

स्वराज, स्वदेशी व स्वावलंबन के प्रणेता महर्षि दयानंद जी ने आर्य समाज की स्थापना की और सामाजिक कुरीतियों के त्याग व स्त्री शिक्षा के लिए लोगों को जागरूक किया। उन्होंने ‘सत्यार्थ प्रकाश’ से वैदिक मूल्यों को जन-जन तक पहुँचाया। स्वामी दयानंद सरस्वती जी की जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/ilk5Fs2xlA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 12, 2026

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "The pioneer of Swaraj, Swadeshi, and self-reliance, Maharishi Dayanand ji, established the Arya Samaj and awakened people to abandon social evils and promote women's education. Through 'Satyarth Prakash', he spread Vedic values to every individual."

Who was Swami Dayanand Saraswati?

Swami Dayanand Saraswati was a renowned scholar of the Vedic lore and the Sanskrit language. He was the first to give the call for Swaraj as "Indian for India" in 1876, a call later taken up by Lokmanya Tilak.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on February 12, 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter the prevalent social inequities. Arya Samaj has played a key role in the cultural and social awakening of the country through its emphasis on social reforms and education.

Commemorative coins released

PM Modi released commemorative coins marking the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and the 150th anniversary of Arya Samaj's service to society. (ANI)