Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the legendary actor and politician MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary. PM Modi said MGR's contributions to Tamil Nadu's development and efforts in promoting Tamil culture were outstanding and added that the country will continue working to fulfil MGR's vision for society.

Paying homage to the exceptional MGR on his Jayanti. His contribution to Tamil Nadu's progress is outstanding. Equally noteworthy is his role in popularising Tamil culture. We will always keep working to realise his vision for our society. pic.twitter.com/M1Ly6uA8U1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2026

In a post on X, PM Modi shared a video and wrote, "Paying homage to the exceptional MGR on his Jayanti. His contribution to Tamil Nadu's progress is outstanding. Equally noteworthy is his role in popularising Tamil culture. We will always keep working to realise his vision for our society."

Who was MG Ramachandran?

Marudur Gopala Menon Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, was born on January 17, 1917, in Kandy, Sri Lanka, to Maradhur Gopala Menon and Satyabhama, who were Nairs from Kerala.

The actor-turned-politician MGR founded his party AIADMK after a feud with DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 1972. MG Ramachandran, founder of AIADMK, served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. MGR was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1988.

MG Ramachandran made his acting debut in the 1936 film 'Sathi Leelavathi,' directed by Ellis R Dungan. He gained popularity with the 1954 picture 'Malaikkallan.' He also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the film 'Rickshawkaran' in 1972. He received the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Best Actor for the film 'Adimaippenn.'

PM Modi's Visit to West Bengal and Assam

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal and Assam on January 17 and 18. Today, at around 12:45 pm, the Prime Minister will visit Malda and flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at Malda Town Railway Station. Thereafter, at around 1:45 PM, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 3,250 crore in a public function at Malda.

On January 18, the Prime Minister will also flag off 2 New Amrit Bharat Express trains between Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar). (ANI)