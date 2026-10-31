PM Narendra Modi credited India's unity and resilience for protecting citizens during the global energy crisis and announced the successful elimination of Naxalism in the country on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

PM Modi Praises India's Resilience Amid Global Energy Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the nation's resilience amidst global headwinds, and said that despite widespread disruptions and an escalating international fuel crunch, it is a "testament to India's capability" that the country ensured its citizens remained protected from the brunt of the global energy crisis.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister pointed out how several nations struggled with fuel supplies while dire predictions were made regarding India. “In recent months, we have witnessed the world struggling with an energy crisis. In several countries, limits were even placed on the purchase of diesel and petrol. It was being predicted for India as well that, because it houses such a vast population and lacks domestic petroleum production, the greatest crisis would unfold here. Amidst these apprehensions, anti-India forces had also become active. However, it is a testament to India's capability that we did not allow the impact of this global energy crisis to hurt our citizens,” PM Modi said.

Unity as an Anchor Against Global Instability

Pointing to the prevailing international turmoil, the Prime Minister stressed that the collective solidarity of Indians serves as the nation's biggest anchor against global instability. “Wars have broken out among multiple nations across the world. The economies of large and powerful nations are struggling through immense difficulties. The crisis of resources is continuously growing, and the global supply chain is scattered and disrupted. In such times, the unity of India, the solidarity of us fellow Indians, is our greatest strength, because it is this very unity that will steer us out of all these storms,” he said.

Internal Security and Political Achievements

Highlighting a milestone in internal security on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, PM Modi stated that the nation had successfully eliminated the challenge of Naxalism within a year of taking a pledge. “Last year, we celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Today, as we celebrate his 151st birth anniversary, we can say that the nation has fulfilled a resolve. On the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, I had said that we would not rest until the country was free from Naxalism and Maoism. Just a year later, we have fulfilled that resolve. Today, Naxalism has ended,” the Prime Minister said.

Taking a critical swipe at past political narratives surrounding poverty alleviation, PM Modi noted that previous regimes had failed to deliver tangible outcomes on the ground. “Today, I definitely want to discuss one such major national achievement. Talks of removing poverty in India have been going on since independence. Votes were sought in the name of removing poverty. But what the state of poverty in the country has been, we all know. Those who raised the slogan of 'Remove Poverty,' they themselves kept becoming richer,” he remarked.

India's Growing Self-Confidence

Asserting that India is currently in a position of unprecedented strength and resolve, the Prime Minister credited the growing self-reliance and morale of the nation's people. “Today, India is safer than ever before. Today, India is more determined. And one major reason for this is the increased self-confidence of the countrymen. This confidence comes from achievements, and from the sensitivity of the government and the system,” PM Modi added.