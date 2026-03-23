UP BJP Minister Kapil Dev Agrawal praised PM Modi's rare personality and leadership amid global crises as he became India's longest-serving head of government. Agrawal noted Modi's RSS background, calling it the country's good fortune.

UP Minister Hails PM Modi's 'Rare and Unique Personality'

Uttar Pradesh BJP Minister Kapil Dev Agrawal on Monday hailed Prime Minister Modi on becoming the longest-serving head of government in the country, saying he has a rare and unique personality and the entire world is watching how he leads the country forward amid the global crisis.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, UP Minister Kapil Dev Agrawal said the Prime Minister was a 'Pracharak' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and added it is the country's good fortune that we all have such a brilliant leader. "The Prime Minister of India has a rare and unique personality. He was a 'Pracharak' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh... With the global crisis raging, with people on the brink of war, the entire world is watching how PM Modi can lead the country forward in such circumstances. It is the country's good fortune that we all have such a brilliant leader," said the minister.

Comments on Action Against Crime in UP

On the encounter and arrest of three cattle smugglers by Bareilly police, he said the Chief Minister does not spare anyone, whether someone is involved in cow slaughter or any criminal activities. "The police remain in action mode. The Chief Minister does not spare anyone here. Whether someone is involved in cow slaughter or is involved in criminal activities, their job is to take action as far as possible," said Agrawal.

Leaders Congratulate PM on Record-Breaking Tenure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became India's longest-serving head of government, completing 8,931 days in office and surpassing the record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's record of 8,930 days.

Several senior leaders congratulated PM Modi on the milestone, praising his "decades-long dedication, continuous public service, and commitment to development and good governance".

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Prime Minister Modi, praising his 24 years of uninterrupted public service. Shah hailed Modi's "sheer commitment" to the nation, noting that his tenure has reshaped India through development initiatives, welfare measures, and bolstering the country's global stature.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Modi Ji's decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably." (ANI)