Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Amul and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world. Sharing an X post, PM Modi called India's cooperative sector "vibrant" and added that the government is taking several steps to encourage the sector. "Congratulations to Amul and IFFCO. India's cooperative sector is vibrant and is also transforming several lives. Our Government is taking numerous steps to further encourage this sector in the times to come," the Prime Minister said.

Amul and IFFCO Top World Cooperative Monitor 2025

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul) has been ranked the number 1 cooperative in the world based on GDP per capita performance, according to the latest ICA World Cooperative Monitor 2025. The report was released at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), is India's largest food product marketing organisation with annual turnover (2023-24) USD 7.3 Billion. Its daily milk procurement is approximately 35 million litres per day from 18600 village milk cooperative societies, 18 member unions covering 33 districts, and 3.64 million milk producer members.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), which stood second in the rankings, is a cooperative that manufactures and markets fertilisers. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in New Delhi, it is one of the largest cooperatives in the world, with around 35,000 member cooperatives reaching over 50 million Indian farmers.

Amit Shah Hails 'Proud Moment for Bharat'

Earlier, on November 4, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Amul and IFFCO for the achievement. In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "A proud moment for Bharat! Heartiest congratulations to Amul and IFFCO for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world."

"It is an honour to the tireless dedication of millions of women associated with Amul and farmers contributing to the IFFCO. It is also a testament to the boundless potential of the cooperatives, which is being transformed into a global model of empowerment and self-reliance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he added. (ANI)