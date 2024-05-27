Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi hails para-athletics team for 'remarkable achievement' in World Championships in Japan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian para-athletics team on Monday for their exceptional performance at the recently concluded world championships in Kobe, Japan.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2024, 8:57 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian para-athletics team on Monday for their exceptional performance at the recently concluded world championships in Kobe, Japan. India showcased its finest display yet, clinching a total of 17 medals, including an impressive six gold medals.

    Securing six gold, five silver, and six bronze medals, India concluded its campaign on Saturday, securing the sixth position in the overall medals tally. This achievement marks a significant improvement from the last edition, where India finished at the 19th spot.

    "I am delighted by the outstanding performance of our Indian Para-athletes at the World Para Athletics Championship. Rising from 34th to 6th rank in just seven years, they have delivered their best performance yet at the 2024 Championship, securing an impressive 17 medals!," the PM wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

    "Compliments to our exceptional athletes and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes for this remarkable achievement. Their dedication and perseverance are truly inspiring, showing the world what determination and hard work can achieve," he added.

    India's gold medalists included Simran Sharma in the women's 200m T12, Deepthi Jeevanji in the women's 400m T20, Sachin Khilari in the men's shot put F46, Sumit Antil in the men's javelin F64, Thangavelu Mariyappan in the men's high jump T63, and Ekta Bhyan in the women's club throw F51.

    This year's stellar performance saw India surpass its previous record medal haul from the 2023 edition in Paris, where they secured 10 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze).

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 8:57 PM IST
