PM Modi lauded the Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat, calling it a vibrant celebration of India's culture. He stressed its role in strengthening the bond between Gujarat and the Northeast, reflecting the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

PM Modi Hails Festival's Role in National Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes for the ongoing Madhavpur Mela taking place in Porbandar district of Gujarat, highlighting the cultural significance of the festival. In a post on X, the Prime Minister described the vibrant celebration as a reflection of India's rich cultural heritage and the deep ties between Gujarat and the Northeast. He said the festival not only showcases India's glorious culture but also reinforces the timeless cultural bond between the two regions. Emphasising national unity, Modi said the event brings together diverse traditions and reflects the true spirit of the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative. "My best wishes for the ongoing Madhavpur Mela taking place in Porbandar, Gujarat. This vibrant celebration highlights our glorious culture, and at the same time, it reinforces the timeless cultural bond between Gujarat and the Northeast. This festival brings together diverse traditions, reflecting the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' I call upon people to visit this Mela!," PM said in X post.

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About Madhavpur Mela

A Celebration of Culture and Unity

Madhavpur Mela- a diversified cultural festival celebrating the human connection and cultural linkages through the legend of Rukmini and Krishna as depicted in our oral, textual, visual and performing traditions entered 3rd Day, today, witnessing folk dance - songs & shopping in full swing.

According to a Press Information Bureau release, this cultural festival is being organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and the Government of Gujarat at Madhavpur Ghed, District Porbandar in Gujarat, celebrating the immortal journey which Rukmini undertook from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat with Lord Krishna. The Mela is in the spirit of the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' campaign of the Prime Minister and symbolises the unity in diversity of the country and establishes the East to West connect. All States & Union Territories (except West Bengal) have been paired for the purpose of exchanges at the level of students, sports and through culture.

Historical Significance and Traditions

Madhavpur Ghed, a small but culturally significant village, is the place where, according to folklore, Lord Krishna married Rukmini, the daughter of King Bhishmaka. Madhavpur lies on the seashore, close to Porbandar. A 15th-century Madhavrai temple marks the site, as stated in the release.

This event is commemorated by a cultural fair held every year, commencing on Ram Navami. A colourful chariot carrying the idol of Krishna circumnavigates the village, and the festivities continue for five days. Madhavpur Mela begins on Ram Navami, the day marking the birth of Lord Rama as per the Hindu lunar calendar. (ANI)