Delhi Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman who fell from a height in New Mustafabad. Her husband brought her to the hospital. The family alleges foul play and dowry harassment, demanding justice for the pregnant woman.

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 26-year-old woman who was brought dead to a hospital after allegedly falling from a height in the New Mustafabad area of northeast Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the police, information was received at Dayalpur Police Station regarding the admission of the woman with injuries sustained from a fall. She had been brought to the hospital by her husband and was declared "brought dead" by doctors.

Police Probe and Forensic Investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Alwal of the North-East District said, "On 25 May, during the evening hours, information was received at PS Dayalpur from JPC Hospital regarding the admission of a 26-year-old woman who had sustained injuries after falling from a height. The woman had been brought to the hospital by her husband and was declared 'brought dead' by the attending doctors."

He added that the forensic team inspected the scene in New Mustafabad and collected evidence. "The forensic team inspected the scene of the occurrence in the New Mustafabad area and collected relevant evidence. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination (PME). Proceedings under Section 196 BNSS are being conducted in the matter, and further investigation is in progress," he said.

Family Alleges Foul Play, Dowry Harassment

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased have alleged foul play and demanded justice. The deceased's sister told ANI that she was informed about the incident by her children. "I got to know from my children that she has fallen from the building. By the time I reached, she had already been taken to the hospital. It didn't seem like she jumped. There were no marks on her body except for a huge gash on her head. She got married on her own. She had a court marriage. It had been three months and six days since she got married. She was pregnant. She got married because she had gotten pregnant. Her husband has been taken to jail. We told the same to the Police, that we want justice," she said.

Speaking to ANI, the woman's brother also alleged harassment over dowry and claimed signs of a struggle were visible at the spot. "She was 25 years old. Her husband was asking her for dowry. There was something we had made for her husband. When he learned about it, he kept insisting her to bring it. She had a court marriage. We received a call yesterday that she has jumped from the terrace. When we went to see the spot, it seemed like a scuffle had broken out. While I was climbing the stairs, it seemed to me that there were blood spots around. I think she has been killed," he alleged.

Police have initiated proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and further details are awaited.

Incident Mirrors Recent Greater Noida Death

The incident comes just days after the widely reported case of Deepika Nagar in Greater Noida, where a 24-year-old woman died following a fall from her in-laws' home amid intense allegations of dowry harassment and torture. Deepika died under suspicious circumstances following a fall from the rooftop of her in-laws' house, barely one-and-a-half years after her marriage, police said on May 18.

Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Gulzar Chaudhary on May 19, recounted the moments after the young woman was found lying on the ground outside her residence in Jalpura village, stating that he had not seen her face before the incident and never heard anything negative about the accused Hrithik.

Family Alleges Assault Before Fall

Meanwhile, following the release of the post-mortem report, Deepika's family alleged that she had been assaulted before being thrown from the rooftop. Her father, Sanjay Nagar, claimed injury marks were found on her body. "In the post-mortem report, it is stated that there are injury marks on the body... She was assaulted before being thrown off the roof," he told ANI.

The victim's uncle, Vishesh Nagar, also questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident and alleged that the family had later learned about pending criminal cases against the victim's father-in-law.

Deepika's mother and sister further alleged that she had been facing harassment over dowry demands, including pressure for a car.

Husband, Father-in-Law Arrested in Noida Case

Police said Deepika's husband, Hrithik, and father-in-law, Manoj, remain in custody following their arrest by Ecotech-3 police. Authorities are also verifying allegations related to illegal land encroachment and criminal cases against the father-in-law. (ANI)