'In my third term...' PM Modi gives 'guarantee' of India's position among top 3 economies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a bold promise of achieving unprecedented growth for the country during his third term in power, aiming to propel India into one of the top three economies in the world. At the inauguration of Delhi's revamped Pragati Maidan, PM Modi emphasized the remarkable transformation of India's infrastructure, highlighting achievements such as the world's highest rail bridge, the longest tunnel at the highest altitude, the highest motorable road, the largest stadium, and the largest statue, all within India's borders.

He said, "At the beginning of our first term, India was ranked 10th among global economies. In the second term, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world. On the basis of our track record, I also assure the country that in our third term, India will reach the top 3 economy and this is Modi's guarantee."

He assured the nation that economic growth would align with its aspirations.

The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre, now renamed 'Bharat Mandapam,' became the platform for a political pitch ahead of the upcoming general election.

PM Modi compared the growth achieved in the last nine years with the cumulative progress made in the six decades since Independence, showcasing significant advancements in various sectors like electrification of rail lines, expansion of metro networks, rural road development, and airport capacity enhancement.

While celebrating the achievements, PM Modi also took a veiled swipe at the opposition, accusing them of trying to obstruct the development projects, including the Bharat Mandapam.

He referred to these detractors as "negative-minded" individuals, confident that they would eventually come to appreciate and benefit from the progress made.

