Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unveiling projects worth Rs 8,140 crore on the occasion of the silver jubilee of State formation.

PM Modi had inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8140 crores, in several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development, on Sunday.

In an X post, CM Dhami said that the State is "progressing rapidly" under the guidance of the Prime Minister. "On the historic occasion of the Silver Jubilee of State Formation, Uttarakhand has been gifted development projects worth more than Rs 8,140 crore. Under the guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the state is progressing rapidly on the path of development. These projects will give a new direction to Uttarakhand's infrastructure, tourism, health, education, and connectivity," Dhami wrote.

Project Breakdown and Key Initiatives

PM Modi inaugurated projects worth over Rs 930 crore and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,210 crore.

The Prime Minister also released a support amount of Rs 62 crores to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

Inaugurated Projects

The projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister included Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

Foundation Stones Laid for Future Growth

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector related projects - Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) drinking water to Dehradun, and Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation and electricity generation.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others.

Uttarakhand celebrated 25 years of its formation on November 9. (ANI)