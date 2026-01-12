PM Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram, recalling Mahatma Gandhi's ideals. They paid floral tributes and visited Hriday Kunj. Merz is on a two-day official visit to strengthen bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, recalling the enduring global influence of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that Sabarmati Ashram stands as a powerful reminder of Gandhiji's principles, which have inspired and strengthened countless people across the world. He added that the visit with Chancellor Merz took place earlier in the morning in Ahmedabad.

"Sabarmati Ashram stands as a powerful reminder of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals which have given strength to countless people around the world. In Ahmedabad this morning, went to Sabarmati Ashram with the Chancellor of Germany, Mr. Friedrich Merz," the post read.

Homage at Sabarmati Ashram

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Gandhi Ashram, located on the banks of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, both dignitaries offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and paid heartfelt homage, a release from Gujarat CMO said.

The Prime Minister and the German Chancellor also visited Hriday Kunj, Mahatma Gandhi's residence within the Ashram, and observed the process of spinning the charkha. During the visit to Gandhi Ashram, both leaders expressed deep respect for Gandhiji's simple way of life, his message of self-reliance, and the values of truth and non-violence.

On the occasion of this visit to Gandhi Ashram, Governor Acharya Devvratji, Chief Secretary M. K. Das, Sabarmati Ashram Chairperson Kartikeya Sarabhai, Chairman of the Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Committee I. P. Gautam, Ahmedabad Collector Sujeet Kumar, members of the German delegation, and eminent personalities associated with Gandhi Ashram were present, a release stated.

German Chancellor's Two-Day India Visit

Meanwhile, the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is currently on a two-day official visit to India, marking the first such visit since assuming office. The visit is expected to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm India and Germany's shared vision to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.

On January 13, Merz will visit Bosch, then Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE, and depart for Germany. (ANI)