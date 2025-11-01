PM Modi greeted Chhattisgarh and Kerala on their Formation Day, praising their progress and people. President Droupadi Murmu also extended wishes to nine states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Punjab on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh and Kerala on the occasion of their Formation Day.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister hailed the spirit and progress, stating that the state has shown unmatched development. He further credited the people of the state, saying their hard work and dedication will ensure the state continues to grow.

PM's message for Chhattisgarh

Extending his wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi highlighted the state's remarkable transformation over the past 25 years and praised the determination of its citizens in driving development across sectors.

"Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh on the 25th anniversary of the state's foundation day. This state, dedicated to nature and culture, is today engaged in setting ever-new benchmarks of progress. Many areas here, once affected by Naxalism, are now competing in development. I am confident that with the dedication and enterprise of the hardworking and skilled people here, our state will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a developed India," PM Modi said.

Wishes for Kerala on 'Kerala Piravi'

In a separate post, the Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to the people of Kerala on the occasion of Kerala Piravi, marking the state's formation on November 1, 1956.

"Warm wishes on Kerala Piravi! This is a state whose people have been excelling in diverse sectors globally and have distinguished themselves for their creativity as well as innovation. The state's scenic landscapes and centuries-old heritage reflect India's vibrant cultural grandeur. May the people of Kerala always be blessed with good health and success," PM Modi wrote.

President Murmu greets 9 states, UTs

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Puducherry on their Formation Day.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India's progress. May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their journey of development. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," President Mumru wrote on X.