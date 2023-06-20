Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi embarks on 5-day US state visit: Here's a look at his previous US trips

    PM Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from June 20-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. PM Modi will lead celebrations for International Day of Yoga at the United Nations on June 21.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 20) left India for his five-day US visit on an invitation from President Joe Biden. This is PM Modi's first state visit to the United States, his first since he assumed office in 2014.

    Before leaving to the United States, PM Modi said, "The US visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership. India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors."

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Resolve disputes with diplomacy and dialogue, not war...' PM in WSJ interview

    While PM Modi has travelled to the United States frequently throughout his term, none of the trips were regarded as official state visits, which are the highest rank in terms of diplomatic procedure.

    Since assuming the office in 2014, PM Modi has made many trips to the US and met with three presidents: Barak Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Here is a look at PM Modi's previous trips to the US as he begins his first official state visit there.

    2014:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a working visit at the invitation of then-President Barack Obama after coming to power in 2014. PM Modi met Barack Obama for official talks and also received a rapturous welcome from thousands of Indian Americans at New York's Madison Square Garden.

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    2015:

    PM Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York at the UN Sustainable Development Summit.

    2016:

    Obama and PM Modi met three times bilaterally during PM Modi's second official business visit to the US in 2016. Former vice president Joe Biden extended the invitation. PM Modi also gave his first speech to the US Congress, where he discussed topics including terrorism, trade, economic connections, and military and security cooperation.

    2017:

    During his three-day trip to the US, PM Modi visited then-President Donald Trump at the White House. Additionally, Trump invited PM Modi to the White House for a historic "working dinner." The Indian diaspora was also addressed by PM Modi at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

    'Opportunity to enrich depth of ties...' Prime Minister emplanes for State visit

    2019:

    In September 2019, PM Modi addressed the Indian-American community in Houston at an event named 'Howdy Modi!' during his visit to the US. The event was held in Houston, Texas and about 50,000 people of Indian origin from across the US attended it.

