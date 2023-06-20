Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: PM Modi's US Visit: 'Resolve disputes with diplomacy and dialogue, not war...' PM in WSJ interview

    "We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity," Prime Minister Modi said in an interview with the Wall Street Journey before his arrival in the United States for his maiden State visit.

    PM Modi's US Visit 'Resolve disputes with diplomacy and dialogue, not war...' PM Modi in WSJ interview
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity. In an exclusive interview to the Wall Street Journey before his arrival in the United States for his maiden State visit, Prime Minister Modi said that disputes should be resolved with 'diplomacy and dialogue', not war.

    More updates shortly

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Explosion in steel factory in Kanjikode Palakkad anr

    Kerala: One dead, two injured in explosion at steel factory in Palakkad

    Delhi NCR receive fresh spell of rain thunderstorm brings down temperature gcw

    Delhi-NCR receive fresh spell of rain, thunderstorm; brings down temperature

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Indian Railways to run 857 special trains for over 20 lakh pilgrims gcw

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Indian Railways to run 857 special trains for over 20 lakh pilgrims

    Kerala news LIVE 20 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan returns after 12-day foreign trip

    Recent Stories

    Tiku Weds Sheru: 'Romance Is Ageless' says Nawazuddin Siddiqui after getting trolled for kissing 21-year-old Avneet Kaur RBA

    'Romance Is Ageless' says Nawazuddin Siddiqui after getting trolled for kissing 21-year-old Avneet Kaur

    Kerala: Explosion in steel factory in Kanjikode Palakkad anr

    Kerala: One dead, two injured in explosion at steel factory in Palakkad

    Delhi NCR receive fresh spell of rain thunderstorm brings down temperature gcw

    Delhi-NCR receive fresh spell of rain, thunderstorm; brings down temperature

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    Byjus layoff Company plans to cut 1000 jobs will give 2 months salary as severance gcw

    Byju’s layoff: Company plans to cut 1,000 jobs; will give 2 months' salary as severance

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon