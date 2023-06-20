BREAKING: PM Modi's US Visit: 'Resolve disputes with diplomacy and dialogue, not war...' PM in WSJ interview
"We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity," Prime Minister Modi said in an interview with the Wall Street Journey before his arrival in the United States for his maiden State visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity. In an exclusive interview to the Wall Street Journey before his arrival in the United States for his maiden State visit, Prime Minister Modi said that disputes should be resolved with 'diplomacy and dialogue', not war.
More updates shortly