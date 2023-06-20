PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

Dr Krishna Kishore, Asianet News Chief Correspondent in the United States who has covered the visits of Indian Prime Ministers to the United States since 2009, deep-dives into what constitutes a State Visit, and why it constitutes a watershed moment in the India-US relationship.

It has been 14 years since India has been accorded an official State Visit by the United States. In 2009, President Barack Obama hosted then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on a State Visit. The latest invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden is a testament to the close ties between the two of the biggest democracies.

To recall, Prime Minister Modi has made several official visits to the United States, but this is the first time he embarked upon a State visit -- the highest form of diplomatic exchange between the two countries. The visit will be marked by pomp and grandeur, with formal functions that pay tribute to the friendship between the two countries.

A State visit is usually reserved for the closest allies of the United States. State visits to the United States only occur at the invitation of the country's president, acting in their capacity as the head of state.

What can we witness at this State visit?

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi will receive a flight-line ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base Airport in Maryland. He will be received by a senior US government official and given a formal welcome.

Prime Minister Modi will be the official guest of the United States, and will stay at the Blair House, the official guest house of the US. It is often called 'the world's most exclusive hotel'.

On June 22, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will officially welcome Modi to the White House with a 21-gun salute ceremony, to be attended by over 2000 invited guests.

The national anthems of both countries will be played, prior to both leaders retreating to the stately rooms of the White House for bilateral conversations.

The State dinner is the highlight of the State visit in which the US President and the First Lady will host Prime Minister Modi at the White House. The menu, planned in advance, will feature food and drinks that reflect the culinary traditions of India balanced with an American twist. The State dinner is the most coveted invitation in Washington, and this year 300 guests will be in attendance.

The Prime Minister will also address the Joint Session of the US Congress and Senate and will emphasize the shared democratic values of both countries, their people and the immense progress in strengthening bilateral relations.

State visits not only indicate respect for the visiting country, their culture, and their values but also accentuate the shared goals that are paramount for a robust bilateral relationship. The State visit accorded to India is a true reflection of the country’s stature on the global stage. The pomp and grandeur of the events serve as a testament to Prime Minister Modi’s aura on the world stage.

In his pre-departure statement, the Prime Minister termed the special invitation as a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the Indo-US partnership. He further said that his State visit to the US will reinforce bilateral ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. 'Together, we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges,' Prime Minister Modi summed up.

