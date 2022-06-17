Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi doesn't understand people's wants: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath protests

    Rahul Gandhi claimed that the country's youth rejected the scheme in the same way farmers rejected farm laws and traders rejected the GST.

    PM Modi doesn't understand people's wants: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath protests - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over the newly implemented armed forces recruitment scheme, Agnipath. He claimed that the country's youth rejected the scheme like farmers rejected farm laws and traders rejected the GST.

    Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Modi does not understand what the people of this country want because he only hears from his few business friends. The youth rejects Agneepath. Farmers rejected Agricultural Law. Economists oppose demonetisation. GST rejected by traders. 

    "The Prime Minister does not understand what the people of the country want because he only hears the voices of his 'friends,'" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

     

    His remarks follow a wave of protests by army aspirants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Telangana. Protests began in Bihar on Thursday and have since spread to other parts of the country.

    Today, violent protests erupted in Ballia, UP, Begusarai, Bihar, and Secunderabad, Telangana. Protesters in Uttar Pradesh vandalised the train and caused a commotion in Ballia. In Telangana, army recruits vandalised the Secunderabad railway station and set fire to a train set.

    The soldiers will be recruited for four years under the new scheme, with a starting pay package of Rs 30,000. After four years, 25% will be retained for another 15 years, while the remainder will be returned with a package worth Rs 11.71 lakh. They will not be eligible for other benefits, such as a pension.

    Aspirants for the army have been protesting the short tenure with no pension benefits. They claim they have spent years preparing and will be unemployed after four years under the new scheme.

    Congress has requested that the scheme be put on hold while the aspirants' demands are considered.

    Also Read: Congress alleges Delhi Police entered AICC office, manhandled cadre (Watch)

    Also Read: 21 hours and counting: Day 3 of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi

    Also Read: Rahul Gandhi was tutored; evasive on some questions: Sources

     
    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin safe for children aged 2-18, suggests Lancet Journal - adt

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin safe for children aged 2-18, suggests Lancet Journal

    CBI raids Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother

    CBI raids Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother

    Assam floods: Nearly 11 lakh people affected, bridge collapsed, people injured due to heavy rains, 10 updates - adt

    Assam floods: Nearly 11 lakh people affected, bridge collapsed, people injured due to heavy rains | 10 updates

    Rs 500 as reward for photo of wrongly parked vehicle new law soon Nitin Gadkari gcw

    You may soon receive Rs 500 as reward for photo of wrongly parked vehicle: Gadkari

    Meghalaya schools to remain closed till June 20 due to bad weather - adt

    Meghalaya schools to remain closed till June 20 due to bad weather

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk hints at layoffs in first meeting with Twitter employees gcw

    Elon Musk hints at layoffs in first meeting with Twitter employees

    NBA Finals 2022: Golden State Warriors are champions! Here's the Game 6 review vs Boston Celtics-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Golden State Warriors are champions! Here's the Game 6 review vs Boston Celtics

    WhatsApp latest feature allows users to mute or message anyone on group call gcw

    WhatsApp's latest feature allows users to mute or message anyone on group call

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin safe for children aged 2-18, suggests Lancet Journal - adt

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin safe for children aged 2-18, suggests Lancet Journal

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2020-21: Cheteshwar Pujara all-praise for Nathan Lyon for making life tough Down Under-ayh

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21: Pujara all-praise for Lyon for making life tough Down Under

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon