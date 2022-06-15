Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    21 hours and counting: Day 3 of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi

    In the last couple of days, the former Congress party president has already been questioned for a total of 21 hours.

    National Herald Case Day 3 of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 8:56 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will once again appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with its National Herald money-laundering probe. In the last couple of days, the former Congress party president has already been questioned for a total of 21 hours.

    Prohibitory orders continue to remain in force around the Congress party headquarters in the national capital's Akbar Road locality. The Delhi Police has put up heavy barricades and deployed additional personnel to guard the area.

    Also Read: National Herald Case Explained: Why are Gandhis under scanner?

    Let's recall the latest that we know so far:

    * The 51-year-old was quizzed for over 11 hours on Tuesday and for 10 hours on Monday. On Tuesday, he arrived at the ED headquarters at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi along with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

    * After four hours, at around 3:30 pm, the Wayanad MP took a break for about an hour and went home. He was back at the agency office at around 4:30 pm.

    * Before he exited the ED office, agency officials recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency told him to return for another round of questioning on Wednesday.

    * While agency sources informed that Rahul recorded his statement and checked its transcript minutely, Congress leaders claimed that the investigators took multiple breaks during his questioning on Monday.

    * The investigating officer of the case, an assistant director-rank ED officer, is expected to continue the questioning related to the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the loan given by the Congress to AJL, the operations of the National Herald newspaper and the fund transfer within the news media establishment.

    * This is the first time that any member of the Gandhi family is being questioned in a criminal case. Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra was questioned by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam in Rajasthan a few years ago. Rahul's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently hospitalised due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

    Also Read: Rahul Gandhi was tutored; evasive on some questions: Sources

    * The Congress claims that the AJL, which was established in 1937, faced huge debts and the Congress, from 2002 to 2011, gave Rs 90 crore to the National Herald newspaper to pay the salaries of the journalists and staffers who worked there. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that during his questioning in April in connection with the same probe, he gave evidence with regard to the share-holding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

    With PTI inputs

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 8:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Andhra Pradesh traffic cop thrashes drunk man; gets suspended after video goes viral-tgy

    Andhra Pradesh traffic cop thrashes drunk man; gets suspended after video goes viral

    How is banned PUBG app still available in India? NCPCR asks IT Ministry snt

    How is banned PUBG app still available in India? NCPCR asks IT Ministry

    Presidential Election 2022: Ahead of opposition meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar - adt

    Presidential Election 2022: Ahead of opposition meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar

    No discrimination in welfare schemes, says PM Modi as he follows saint Tukaram's teaching - adt

    No discrimination in welfare schemes, says PM Modi as he follows saint Tukaram's teaching

    Air India to pay Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passengers with valid tickets gcw

    Air India to pay Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passengers with valid tickets

    Recent Stories

    Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record-ayh

    Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7 day custody in Punjab drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7-day custody in Punjab

    From hydration to dodging outside food: 5 health precautions to stay fit during monsoon - adt

    From hydration to dodging outside food: 5 health precautions to stay fit during monsoon

    7 cute pictures of Nazriya Nazim; Malayalam actress turns fashionista RBA

    7 cute pictures of Nazriya Nazim; Malayalam actress turns fashionista

    Numerology Predictions for June 15 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 15: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon