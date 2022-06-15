Congress alleges Delhi Police entered AICC office, manhandled cadre (Watch)

The Congress party is protesting on the streets of Delhi for the third day in a row today as the Enforcement Directorate interrogates former party president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Congress party on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi Police barged into its headquarters in the national capital and manhandled its cadre. Senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called it a "criminal trespass" and announced a nationwide protest outside all Raj Bhavans on Thursday.

"The Delhi Police today forcibly stormed the national headquarters of the Congress here and beat up party members and leaders in an act of utter goondaism promoted by the Modi regime. This is unequivocally criminal trespass. The goondaism of the Delhi Police and the Modi administration has reached a peak," Randeep Surjewala, Congress' main spokesperson, said reporters.

Also Read: National Herald Case Explained: Why are Gandhis under scanner?

The Congress party is protesting on the streets of Delhi for the third day in a row today as the Enforcement Directorate interrogates former party president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Today is the third day of questioning for the Gandhi scion at the ED office.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi was tutored; evasive on some questions: Sources

The Congress party claimed earlier today that the Delhi Police had blocked access to the AICC office and that only a few senior leaders were permitted to enter or exit.

However, the Delhi Police rejected the charge and said senior Congress leaders and functionaries were facilitated by the cops as always. According to a police officer, over 150 persons were held today after they disobeyed prohibitory orders and assembled near the AICC headquarters.