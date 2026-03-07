Rahul Gandhi alleged that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is controlled by PM Modi, questioning why central agencies like the ED and CBI are not taking action against him. He claimed the BJP and CPM are working together in Kerala to defeat the UDF.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was being controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi Questions Inaction of Central Agencies

Addressing the gathering at the concluding session of the Puthuyuga Yatra here, Rahul Gandhi quizzed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the inaction against Kerala CM, while the opposition leaders, including himself, were under scrutiny of these agencies. He further alleged that the Communist Party (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are working together in Kerala "to defeat the United Democratic Front (UDF)".

"I have 36 cases on me. I have been interrogated by the ED for 55 hours continuously. Why has the ED taken no action on the Chief Minister of Kerala and his family? The reason is that they are working together. In fact, in Kerala, it is not the CPM and the BJP. It is the CJP. Everybody knows that they are partners and working together in Kerala to defeat the UDF," the Congress leader stated.

"The exact same way that Trump controls PM Modi, PM Modi controls the Chief Minister of Kerala. Everybody knows this. If you seriously go and ask workers of the CPM this question, they will admit that what I am saying is correct. I want to understand why the CBI and the ED take action against Opposition politicians but do not take action against the Chief Minister of Kerala or the politicians of Kerala," he added.

ED Notice in KIIFB Masala Bonds Case

In December last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued show cause notices to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and officials of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in connection with alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said.

The notices were issued 19 days back on November 12, 2025, during adjudication proceedings, said the officials, adding "the noticees are not required to appear personally."

Besides the Kerala CM (Chairman, KIIFB), the notices were issued to KM Abraham (CEO, KIIFB), T M Thomas Issac (Vice Chairman, KIIFB), and KIIFB.

The case concerns alleged irregularities in KIIFB's external commercial borrowings (ECB) through Masala Bonds issued on the London and Singapore Stock Exchanges. Officials said the KIIFB had raised Rs 2,672.80 crore via rupee-denominated bonds for infrastructure funding. However, it is alleged that "a portion of the raised funds -- amounting to Rs 466.91 crore -- was used for purchasing land, a transaction reportedly prohibited under Reserve Bank of India's Master Direction No. 5/2015-16 and Circular No. 17 dated September 29, 2015". The officials also cited a June 1, 2018, RBI communication reiterating the restriction. (ANI)