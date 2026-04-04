PM Modi accused Congress and LDF of making "irresponsible" remarks on the West Asia crisis to endanger Indians in the Gulf for political mileage, asserting that the safety of Keralites abroad is his top priority.

PM slams Oppn's 'irresponsible' remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), accusing them of making "irresponsible" and "senseless" remarks regarding the West Asia crisis that could endanger the safety of millions of Indians working in the Gulf.

Addressing a massive public rally in Tiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, the Prime Minister alleged that the Congress wants the West Asian countries to consider India as their enemy and they deliberately spread panic to gain political mileage and "hurl abuses" at him, even at the cost of jeopardising the lives of Indian migrants.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Congress wants the West Asian countries to consider India as their enemy, that we should make some mistake here, give some statement like that, and trouble befalls Indians living in the Gulf countries, so the Congress is giving statements that anger the Gulf countries. The Congress wants panic to spread, and for it to get a chance to hurl abuses at Modi," the Prime Minister said.

Emphasising that the safety of Keralites remains his top priority, PM Modi said the elections will come and go. "I want to tell the people of Congress, LDF, and UDF that politics has its place and elections will come and go, but for me, the safety of the lakhs of Keralites there is the priority, and I am committed to that," he said.

The Prime Minister further stated that the ongoing war crisis in West Asia has exposed the "designs" of the Congress and its allied parties as they are deliberately making statements that sow distrust among the Indians living in West Asia. "The war crisis in West Asia has exposed the designs of the Congress and its allied parties. Today, the entire country is watching how the situation has unfolded in the Gulf countries, where millions of our people are working, yet Congress's big leaders deliberately make statements that put the safety of Indians living in West Asia at risk and sow distrust among the people there," the PM said.

He added that India's strong diplomatic ties with Gulf nations have ensured the protection of the Indian diaspora during the conflict. "It's only because of our good relations that the governments of the Gulf countries consider all our Indians as their own family and are protecting them... This is not the time to say such things; the safety of those Indians is our priority... Please stop making senseless remarks that cause trouble for our people there," he added.

'Govt of India is with every Indian': PM assures families

Assuring the families of those working abroad, PM Modi said the Government of India is in constant touch with leaders in the region to ensure the well-being of every citizen. "In these circumstances of war, I understand your concern. Therefore, I am in constant contact with the leaders of the Gulf countries; we are continuously talking with the governments there. I assure all of you family members that your son, your daughter, your relatives, even if they are far from you, are not alone; the Government of India is with every Indian living in those countries," the PM stated.

Congress's 'selfish politics' on fishermen rescue criticized

Referring to the rescue operations involving Indian fishermen, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of "selfish politics" and said they should apologise to the people of Keralam. "To win elections, to hurl abuses at Modi, the Congress is ready to sit back and put the lives of one crore migrants in jeopardy. Meanwhile, our fishermen in Iran are from Tamil Nadu, Goa, Keralam, Telangana, and Puducherry; their lives are in danger. We are rescuing them from the crisis; today, hundreds of fishermen brothers and sisters are returning to India. Their lives are precious to us. The Congress should apologise to the people of Keralam for this selfish politics," he stated.

Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi

The Prime Minister's remarks come in the backdrop of recent statements by Congress leaders due to the West Asia crisis, questioning the Centre's preparedness in handling the rescue of indian diaspora in West Asia.

Meanwhile, while addressing a public rally in Idukki on Saturday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is under Modi's control, similar to how Modi is "controlled" by US President Donald Trump. Reiterating his allegations regarding US influence over Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi is fully controlled by Donald Trump... The most humiliating part is that Narendra Modi calls Donald Trump 'Sir'. He thinks he is back in the British times... Donald Trump controls PM Modi the way PM Modi controls Pinarayi Vijayan." (ANI)